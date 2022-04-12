Kristen Bell wows in plunging bridesmaid dress – see wedding photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kristen Bell looked simply stunning as she attended her friends' wedding in a fringed pink dress.

The Good Place actress, 41, took to Instagram to share snaps of herself posing in her chic bridesmaid dress alongside the bride. Her frock featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs around the waist that showed off her toned abs. The skirt finished mid-thigh, but tasselled tiers fell to the floor to give the appearance of a maxi dress.

Kristen's fellow bridesmaids were all in slightly different dresses but they all followed a pastel pink, pleated or floral theme – and they held uniform white and pink bouquets. Meanwhile, the bride opted for a chic champagne-coloured bridal gown with an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline and puff sleeves.

"My chosen family, and a fabulous bridal party, celebrating the one and only @lauramosescollins and @matthewstylist," the star wrote, and it wasn't long before her followers commented on her outfit.

Kristen showed off her pink cut-out bridesmaid dress

"Mom you look AMAZING," wrote one fan, and another gushed: "Those dresses are so beautiful! Everyone looks gorgeous." A third added: "Pretty in pink," and a fourth remarked: "I love how the bridesmaids' dresses are all different! They’re all lovely. And you’re right, the bride is GORGEOUS."

Beauty wise, Kristen sported natural makeup with a pink lip and styled her hair in effortless waves that fell to her shoulders – a look that was created by the groom!

Sharing a series of snaps of their gorgeous wedding day, including Kristen with her hair in clips, she wrote: "Q: What kind of a guy voluntarily does YOUR hair on HIS wedding day? A: The kind of guy you would want to marry one of your nearest and dearest.

"This wedding had the ease of a sunday stroll with the peak excitement of a labor push. Filled with all of my chosen family, the most breathtaking bride I’ve ever laid eyes on, and the most handsome officiant ever to officiate. What a night."

Kristen and Dax got married in 2003

One of the other snaps showed the newlyweds kissing underneath a pink feather arch after saying 'I do', while another showed her husband Dax Shephard looking dapper in a suit as he shined a torch on a piece of paper during the speeches.

Kristen and Dax – who share Lincoln and Delta – chose much more low-key celebrations when they got married in 2013, four years after getting engaged.

The couple met at a dinner party in 2007 and Dax popped the question two years later. However, Kristen and Dax waited until same-sex marriage was legalised in California before they exchanged vows at The Beverly Hills courthouse on 17 October 2013, out of respect for their friends.

Dax recycled one of his suits and picked out a black jumpsuit from Kristen's closet before heading to the courthouse with a homemade playlist in the car, which meant they only spent a total of $147.

The Ranch star, 47, told The Knot: "We did not want a wedding. We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress – Who’s invited? What’s for dinner? – since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

Kristen added: "The total was $147 and I believe that included the gas in the car and the playlist. He bought all of my favorite songs from high school on to play in the car on the way there and those $1.99 single tracks, the total for the day was $147."

