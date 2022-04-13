The Ultimatum's Vanessa Lachey reveals secret split from husband Nick before marriage The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On co-hosts wed in 2011

Vanessa Lachey has revealed that she secretly split from her husband Nick Lachey before the couple tied the knot in 2011.

MORE: The Ultimatum: viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix’s new show

The Netflix star – who co-hosts Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with Nick – opened up to the show's contestants about her and Nick's past relationship woes, admitting that they only realized they wanted to get married after they dated other people during their temporary split.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On official trailer

Vanessa, 41, confessed that she never thought she would "give a man an ultimatum" but felt forced to do so in 2009, three years into their relationship.

She explained: "We dated for five years. So, I finally said, 'What are we doing?' I had moved in with him, I had renovated his entire bachelor pad, there was a bar in the pool, I was like, 'Whatever you want', and now I'm like, 'OK I want to put kids in the pool.'"

RELATED: Jessica Simpson says her first marriage was her 'biggest financial mistake'

MORE: The Ultimatum: do Rae and Jake end up together?

She continued: "If I'm being completely candid and transparent, we took a break. We both saw one other person and we realized that if we got out of our own way, we could be amazing together.

Vanessa and Nick host The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

"But it took me seeing somebody else and me realizing I don't mind the things that bugged me or were holding me back. I don't mind all that, the bigger picture is how I feel about that person and their values of wanting to be with me and knowing everything about me."

"I think we got perspective," Nick added.

The couple met in 2006, shortly after Nick's public divorce from Jessica Simpson, when Vanessa starred in his What's Left Of Me music video.

Vanessa and Nick share three children

Vanessa also admitted in the sixth episode of The Ultimatum that she and Nick were only able to fully "commit" to their own relationship when they both "let go" of his divorce.

"He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that [expletive] very publicly and it was very hard for us," she said.

"It wasn't until the moment that he was like, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and I said, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and we truly committed to each other.'"

The couple went on to marry in 2011 and now share sons Camden John, nine, and Phoenix Robert, five, as well as daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, seven.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.