Nicola Peltz rocked daring wedding mini dress - did you spot it?

Considering her wedding celebrations spanned three days, we're not surprised that Nicola Peltz reportedly rocked three different outfits – and we're loving her mini dress.

The 27-year-old actress changed out of her Valentino gown and into another chic outfit for her post-wedding brunch on Sunday. As she arrived at her father Nelson's Palm Beach estate in a light blue 1958 Jaguar XK150, Nicola was spotted in a white mini dress that showed off her toned legs, complete with gold trim on the bottom of her skirt and a cross-strap back.

She paired it with a pair of Amina Muaddi platform sandals with chunky heels, and similar designs from the brand retail for between £800 and £1,200. Although Nicola has not revealed where her pretty leg-lengthening bridal dress was from, fans who want to replicate her look can get their hands on a Halston cross-over frock or an Emilia Wickstead dress.

Beauty wise, Nicola finished off her look with her blonde hair styled in a high ponytail and secured with a satin tie. To coordinate with his new wife, Brooklyn also opted for neutral tones, keeping it casual in beige trousers, a cream top and matching Dior by Birkenstock clogs designed by Kim Jones.

The designer was also the mastermind behind the couple's twinning suits that they wore to their rehearsal dinner, and all of the tuxedos that Brooklyn, his father David and two brothers Romeo and Cruz wore on the big day.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married on 9 April

The former was surprising considering Kim doesn't tend to create Dior womenswear. "They thought it was fun and cute, and Kim loved the idea," Nicola's stylist Leslie Fremar told Vogue. "He doesn’t often make womenswear under the Dior label, so it’s a really special moment."

Of course, Nicola's most memorable outfit was her Valentino bridal gown, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team. It featured a square neckline and flowing train, which she teamed with elbow-length handmade lace gloves and a long embroidered veil.

For her 'something blue', the Transformers actress revealed to Vogue that she had a hidden evil eye and a message from her mother Claudia sewn into the skirt. "The simplicity of it was magnificent," said stylist Leslie Fremar. "We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

