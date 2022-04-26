A bridal expert explains how to plan a sophisticated hen do The top tips to follow according to the founder of Gigi & Olive

As an organiser, hen parties can be a hectic ordeal to negotiate. Whether it’s deciding where to go, what to do, an appropriate theme or how much you and your party are willing to spend, it can be difficult to plan an elegant and sophisticated hen do - minus the pink tackiness of your 'stereotypical bachelorette party.'

"Everyone seems to have a hen do horror story filled with awful anecdotes, forced fun, cheap thrown-away items and penis straws, all of which appear to break the bank. It's no wonder they can have a terrible reputation," Explains Georgie Le Roux, founder of luxury bridal gifting company Gigi & Olive. "However, there are also unforgettable nights out, moments with friends where you laugh so much your cheeks hurt, pampering weekends and once in a lifetime memories."

Opt for chic tones and textures instead of the hot-pink and glittery alternatives

So, how can you plan a hen do that's modern and chic? And more importantly, how can you deliver what the bride would actually want? We spoke to the Le Roux about how to organise a chic hen-do that will tick all the boxes, (without a stripper or phallic straw in sight.) Read on for her advice on how to achieve a sophisticated hen do...

Tips for planning the perfect hen do

The Bride

Before planning, have a drink with the bride and find out what she's thinking. Does she want a big soiree, something abroad, or a pampering weekend retreat? Of course, keep something as a surprise, but it's great to clarify her hopes and dreams, especially if you're the one who is going to try and deliver them. No pressure.

The Budget

Value for money is the most important thing. Everyone has a different budget and opinion on what a weekend should cost and how much to spend on the bride. Be upfront with the group about how much you estimate it will cost and make sure everyone is comfortable. Having everyone in a good mood and excited is key for a fantastic hen do.

Should the bride contribute?

Although it's lovely to be treated like the Queen that you are for the weekend, some gesture of thank you to your amazing friends who have come to your weekend to celebrate you will always go down well. Even a round of tequila to start the weekend off or a small gift such as Carry On Cocktail Kits for everyone as they head to your chosen destination will do wonders.

A cocktail kit makes a wonderful gift for your hens

Gifts

Leave out the tat. Have a theme but do it beautifully; add little touches for the table like tapered candles or put Bride Advice Cards for people to fill in and add to a photo album alongside polaroids from the weekend. Make fun name places by ordering miniatures of the bride's favourite tipple, tie a beautiful ribbon round the top, hole puncture a card and write out the guest's names.

It is possible to have stylish hen do

The Itinerary

Having an itinerary for the weekend will really help when organising everything. It doesn't have to be filled with endless activities. Our favourite hen weekends revolve around eating, drinking, and enjoying being in whichever city you choose. But remember to put in a few key surprises for the bride, such as a local wine tasting or a day trip to a luxury spa or take her to a dive bar for karaoke if she's a fan: choose something you know she will love.

Send out an itinerary before the weekend, or have it printed on people's beds when they arrive; this will help the hype get everyone super excited. Be clear on dress codes and themes; no one wants to turn up unprepared or underdressed.

Lastly, don't overpack the weekend; people get tired and want to relax. We all know that often the best times simply happen when being among great friends with delicious food and lots of wine.