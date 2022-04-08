14 maternity bridesmaid dresses your pregnant friends will adore

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for your dream bridesmaid dresses? Brides may have an idea of the colour and style they want, but it needs to look and feel great on each one of her friends and family members, including those that may be pregnant. That's where maternity bridesmaid dresses come in handy!

Whether you choose uniform dresses with floaty skirts that can easily skim over a baby bump, or opt for mix and match dresses that follow the same colour but different styles, both high street and designer brands are not short of options.

How many months pregnant should you be before buying a maternity bridesmaid dress?

It ultimately depends on the expectant mother and what she's most comfortable wearing. Some are happy to risk ordering a standard dress size with a silhouette that accommodates her figure, but it is generally considered a safer option to choose a maternity design for those more than five months pregnant.

Where can I buy a maternity bridesmaid dress?

As well as the usual options such as Selfridges and Net-A-Porter, brides should also take a look at ASOS, Seraphine and Ever-Pretty which have gorgeous maternity options. Take a look at our top picks that would look perfect on a beautiful baby bump…

Pink maternity bridesmaid dresses

Flutter sleeve maternity bridesmaid dress, was £85 now £68, ASOS

As well as soft flutter sleeves and a pleated skirt, this flattering pale pink dress has a satin waist that sits above your friend's bump - gorgeous.

Pink silk Valentino gown, £3,300, Mytheresa

Whether your friend wants to hide the news they're expecting or just love the idea of a floaty frock, this bright pink Valentino number is for them.

Halterneck leaf maternity dress, £49.99, Ever-Pretty

Available in a dusty pink or dusky blue colourway, this halterneck tulle maternity dress features a deep V neck and a leaf sequin bodice.

Anaya With Love maternity bridesmaid dress, £72, ASOS

Shop the one-shouldered trend with this tulle maxi dress in pink.

Blue maternity bridesmaid dresses

Lace back maternity bridesmaid dress, £249, Seraphine

If you've got a blue colour scheme, we're loving this lace back maternity gown with a discreet stretch panel for the perfect fit – and it comes in sky blue or navy.

Ruffle maternity bridesmaid dress, £65, ASOS

Not all maternity dresses are floor-length – how gorgeous is this ruffle wrap dress?

Cold shoulder maternity bridesmaid dress, £49.99, Ever-Pretty

A-line skirts are flattering on any shape, making them an ideal bridesmaid silhouette, especially when paired with cold shoulder sleeves and spaghetti straps.

Little Mistress maternity ruched dress, £80, ASOS

Let your friend highlight her blossoming bump with this ruched front dress, complete with a satin tie waist and shirred, stretch back.

Green maternity bridesmaid dresses

Ted Baker bridesmaid dress, £250, Selfridges

This Ted Baker satin emerald dress screams luxury – and the tie waist could be adjusted for those in the early stages of pregnancy.

TFNC maternity bridesmaid dress, was £58 now £32, ASOS

The sage dress of dreams! We love the sweetheart neckline, pleated sleeves and chic column silhouette.

Cecilie Bahnsen bridesmaid dress, £830, Mytheresa

Since the most fitted part of this frock sits just beneath the embroidered bust, it's ideal for expectant mothers.

TFNC halterneck maternity bridesmaid dress, was £60 now £29.40, ASOS

Your bridesmaids are sure to look photo-ready in this pleated halterneck gown, which is specifically designed to fit a bump.

Purple maternity bridesmaid dresses

Loulou Studio bridesmaid dress, £235, Net-a-Porter

Free from details except for the twisted strap at the back, this effortless silk-satin gown in a statement purple colour is ideal.

Valentino violet bridesmaid dress, £7,500, Selfridges

If your bridesmaid wants to cover up a mini bump, you'll want to snap up this luxe Valentino frock.

