Brooklyn Beckham shows closer look at impressive diamond wedding band following $3.5million wedding David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son married earlier this month

Brooklyn Beckham has a stunning jewellery collection, ranging from custom gold-plated wisdom teeth necklaces to an impressive selection of diamond rings – and now he's added one more special item.

Following his star-studded $3.5million Palm Beach wedding to Nicola Peltz, the couple got brand new wedding rings, and Brooklyn has now shared a closer look at his – and we're impressed.

In a new picture posted on his Instagram Stories and taken by a friend, Brooklyn can be seen posing with the camera dressed casually in a grey jumper and a baseball cap and discreetly showing off his new band.

The stunning ring is an emerald-cut diamond wedding band and could be worth around £50,000.

Brooklyn showed off his new ring whilst out with a friend

Talking about his new accessory, leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, says: "Brooklyn Beckham is a trend-setter known for his unique sense of style, so it's no surprise he's showing off a one-of-a-kind wedding band. From looking at the ring, it features a full set of emerald cut stones which could have been deliberate considering his wife, Nicole, also has an emerald cut engagement ring. The diamonds look to be around 0.4ct each, making this a £50,000 ring at least."

Brooklyn later visited his wife Nicola on the set of her new project

As for Nicola, who is yet to show a close-up of her new large oval cut diamond Maxwell says it could be worth up to £600,000.

"It's really difficult to make out the details of Nicola's new ring, however, it looks like it could feature a large oval stone, along with a number of other diamonds on the yellow gold band. A ring like this worn by a celebrity such as Nicola Peltz is probably going to be worth anywhere between £500K to £600K."