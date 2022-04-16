Romeo Beckham sparks reaction with unseen photo from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham caused a stir among his followers when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his big brother Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share an image taken by his girlfriend Mia Regan that showed him posing in a bathroom in his wedding outfit. Romeo looked effortlessly cool as he cleaned his sunglasses while pouting for the camera in a white shirt and black trousers.

Fans were quick to react to the brooding image, with one replying: "This picture is too good! [fire emojis]." A second said: "Such a stud... With gorgeous parents, no wonder he's a walking supermodel."

A third added: "You are sooo good looking," and a fourth wrote: "Sexy as hell!"

Last weekend, Romeo and Mia, also 19, attended his older brother's lavish nuptials to Nicola Peltz, which was also attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and Gordon Ramsay.

Romeo looked so dapper on Brooklyn's wedding day

They looked every inch the smitten couple as they posed for a candid black-and-white photobooth picture. The snap, which was shared on Instagram Stories, came hours after Mia broke the reported social-media ban from the festivities.

She had uploaded a snap of her and Romeo's outfits from the pre-wedding party, with her opting for a yellow draping dress complete with a silver belt, whilst Romeo looked handsome in a pink suit.

Romeo often shares loved-up photos of the pair, and even paid the sweetest tribute to her on Valentine's Day. "Happy Valentine’s Day mooch [heart emojis] love u so much @mimimoocher xx," he wrote.

Romeo and Mia began dating in 2019

The lovebirds became "Instagram official" in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

Mia, who has thousands of Instagram followers, has a modelling contract with Storm, and often wears clothing from Victoria Beckham's fashion line.

