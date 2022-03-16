Strictly's Amy Dowden gives surprising wedding update after postponing day in 2020 The star has revealed her wedding date to fans

Amy Dowden had to make the difficult decision to postpone her wedding to fiancé Benjamin Jones back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place – and now she has finally spoken out about future plans.

Taking to her Instagram, the professional dancer encouraged fans to ask her questions ahead of a "long train ride ahead" and everyone wanted an update on her nuptials.

Instead of keeping the details a secret, the Strictly Come Dancing star candidly opened up about the big day – which is taking place this summer!

"When are you getting married?" a fan quickly asked, to which she surprisingly replied: "Beginning of July."

Amy and Ben are finally trying the knot this summer

The 31-year-old was later asked if everything was ready for the nuptials, and Amy simply replied with a video of herself shaking her head.

It's not surprising that the finer details are yet to be decided - in another question she was asked about her dance tours this year.

"I'm crazy busy with Dare to Dance and a few other filming projects which is super exciting and of course getting married this year!" she explained, before adding: "But I still had to dance so I have my An Evening with Amy Dowden tour and also my academy Art in Motion dance will be putting on a show which I will also be performing in this summer. All that glitters."

Amy also revealed she is yet to celebrate her hen do and that she has no idea what her sister Becky is planning for it.

Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell will be acting as bridesmaids on the big day

Amy and Ben became engaged at a New Year's party at the end of 2017 and had originally set their wedding date for 25 July 2020.

On what would have been the eve of their wedding day, the dancer opened up to her fans in a heartfelt video on Instagram.

Speaking directly to the camera, the 31-year-old said: "So today should have been my last day as a Miss.

"Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family... spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

The star continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling.'"