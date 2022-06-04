﻿

Michelle Keegan glows in satin bridesmaid dress in new wedding photos

The actress looked gorgeous at her sister-in-law's wedding

Michelle Keegan looked sensational in a slinky satin bridesmaid dress in new photos shared to mark her 35th birthday.

The Our Girl actress, who recently celebrated her own seventh wedding anniversary, was pictured rocking an off-the-shoulder gown at her sister-in-law Jessica Wright's wedding back in September 2021. The champagne-coloured gown, complete with a ruched waist and floor-length skirt, was from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection, and she accessorised with Pandora jewellery. 

"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister in law @michkeegan. Love you I hope you're having a great day, miss you," Jess captioned the behind-the-scenes snap, followed by several heart emojis.

Jess was pictured wearing her low-cut bridal gown from Milla Nova gown with long sleeves and a layered tulle skirt – the first of three outfits she wore on her big day with William Lee-Kemp. The bride went on to change into a Vivienne Westwood strapless gown, and another dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture for the evening celebrations.

The actress was a beautiful bridesmaid in a throwback wedding photo

Michelle was one of 12 bridesmaids at the Majorca nuptials – which took place at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma, followed by the Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat – alongside Jess' younger sister Natalya, and her other two sisters-in-law, Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of professional footballer Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

Natalya also shared a throwback wedding photo of herself walking down the aisle with Michelle on Friday, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful sister in law. Missing you! Love you."

Jess had 12 bridesmaids, including Michelle

Speaking of her large bridal party, Jess, 36, told HELLO! Magazine: "I didn't want to leave anyone out. To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

Michelle clearly shares a close bond with her in-laws, so it's possible she's missing having a big celebration with them while she stays in Australia.

Her husband Mark Wright didn't miss the opportunity to publicly pay tribute to the actress, sharing some sun-kissed photos of the couple in the process. He lovingly wrote next to a sunset photo: "Happy birthday babes @michkeegan." 

