GMB's Ranvir Singh discusses secret marriage breakdown with ex-husband

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh sparked romance rumours with her Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Giovanni Pernice, but she had reportedly begun a relationship with 26-year-old production secretary, Louis Church.

The TV presenter was previously married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, with whom she shares son Tushaan, ten. They tied the knot in 2012, but she announced they had secretly split shortly before appearing in the dancing competition in September 2020.

She had remained very private about the details of her marriage breakdown, until an appearance on GMB when she told her co-star Ben Shephard that she was single. During a segment on whether you should ever check your partner's mobile, Ranvir admitted to that she had "once", and hinted that her breakup with Ranjeet may have been related to what she found.

"Is that why you’re no longer together?" Ben asked and the 44-year-old cryptically replied: "I can't answer that question. But I have always thought that if you ever felt you need to do that then the relationship is over, because you obviously don't trust that person."

Ranvir shares son Tushaan with her ex-husband

She added: "I found something that needed addressing. So I would say you think you don’t need to do it, until you do."

Ranvir previously explained the reason she has kept her divorce out of the spotlight is in order to protect her son.

"It's important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates. I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story," Ranvir told Woman and Home magazine. She added: "We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him."

She has considered being more open about her relationships, though, as she continued: "I'm not ruling it out, but for me, there would have to be a wider purpose for discussing it."

She sparked romance rumours with her Strictly partner Giovanni

Ranvir hasn't shared any photos with her supposed partner Louis, but the couple attended Capital's Jingle Bell Ball together in December 2021.

When rumours began circulating about a possible relationship between Ranvir and Giovanni, the presenter laughed them off.

"I understand why people would think we might have become more than dance partners," she told HELLO!. "On It Takes Two, Giovanni had his hand on my knee and we were holding hands.

"Everybody was going crazy about it and I didn't even notice because we'd spent all day with our bodies pressed together learning the foxtrot! His hand on my knee seemed inconsequential after being so physically entwined. I found the rumour quite amusing, though, and it made Giovanni laugh too."

