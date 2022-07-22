Stacey Solomon reveals latest wedding preparation - and it is so beautiful Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash are set to marry this month!

Stacey Solomon took to social media with a spectacular wedding update on Thursday as the countdown to her special day on continues.

Sharing a wonderful reel on Instagram, the mother-of-four revealed she had transformed her garden pergola made for her post-wedding breakfast - and it looks so beautiful. The fabulous addition was dressed in perfect pink flowers and looked like something from a film!

Captioning the impressive video of the new piece, the Loose Women panellist penned: "A little Pergola Wedding glow up. When I went on my hen do to Greece I fell in love with the bougainvillaea and all of the white walls and beautiful surroundings.

"We want to have a family breakfast after the wedding under the pergola so, we decided to paint the pergola white and @emlouflowers found the most perfect pink flowers and we spent yesterday making our Greek wedding breakfast set up come true. Happy Thursday Everyone. Hope you’ve had a lovely Thursday. Lots of love. Can’t wait for this breakfast."

The star recently showed off her stunning wedding door

In the clip, Stacey showed off her epic garden transformation which at first sees the pergola standing without any flowers or furniture underneath.

The video then showed the fabulous garden frame dressed to the nines with stunning vibrant pink flowers covering stylish dark garden furniture which includes a brilliant egg-shaped chair.

Friends and fans of the singer couldn't wait to weigh in on the epic post. Mrs. Hinch penned: "Just beautiful and ready for the most beautiful day."

Stacey jetted off to Mykonos for a glamorous hen do

One follower wrote: "I love the flowers through the pergola," with a red love heart.

A second added: "I love the flowers through the pergola," with two applauding hands emojis.

A third said: "And there it is, a little bit of Greece in Essex, beautiful Stacey, stunning and worth all the hard work!"

The star also held a second hen party for her Loose Women co-stars

A fourth replied: "Oh my goodness Stacey… OMG ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL."

A fifth penned: "Absolutely stunning!!!! How special to get married at home which will carry the memories forever."

