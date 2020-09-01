Ben Shephard takes his wife back to their wedding venue for a very special reason The couple have been married for 16 years

Ben Shephard showed his romantic side at the weekend, as he took his wife Annie for a special meal at their wedding venue to celebrate her birthday. The Good Morning Britain host and his wife married at Burgh Island Hotel in March 2004, and Ben revealed the same barman who served cocktails to the couple and their wedding guests on their big day still works there.

"Perfect birthday tea for @mrsannieshephard at the place where it all began and we tied the knot @burghislandhotel so many years ago," Ben wrote.

"So lovely to catch up with Gary the barman who's been here since time began. Trust me his cocktails are just as good and worth coming back for 17 yrs after we first experienced them! Thanks to all we'll be back."

Ben has never previously shared details about where he tied the knot, but Burgh Island Hotel looks like an idyllic backdrop for his nuptials. The Art Deco hotel is positioned on the beautiful and secluded tidal island of Burgh Island, near the small seaside village of Bigbury-on-Sea in South Devon.

Ben Shephard and his wife returned to their wedding venue to celebrate her birthday

Ben and Annie, who share two sons together, Jack and Sam, tied the knot on 25 March 2004, following a nine-year relationship. In March, they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, with Ben sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day.

"Can't quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what’s happening," he wrote in the caption. "16 years married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it's fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me."

Ben and Annie married in March 2004

He added: "As for me I still can't quite believe my luck!! Anyway, whatever you're doing today stay safe. #weddinganniversary."

In July, Ben's Good Morning Britain co-star and close friend Kate Garraway revealed she didn't even receive an invite to his nuptial's, telling viewers: She said: "Just to let you know for Ben's wedding I was Group Z – didn't get an invite. It's been a few years now, still stings."

Looking slightly flustered to be called out on live TV, Ben responded: "Yep. No-one came," before jokily adding: "Literally. There was too many people at my wedding quite frankly, including me."

