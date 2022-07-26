Best Disney engagement rings to make her feel like a princess

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's a tale as old as time, but shopping for an engagement ring isn't always easy – unless she's a Disney fan! Straight out of a fairytale, we've found the dreamiest diamond rings that'll make her feel like a princess, and they're all inspired by Walt Disney's most iconic characters.

From Cinderella to Princess Aurora, Belle and more, Etsy, H.Samuel and Enchanted Fine Jewelry are all selling the most magical engagement rings – and it's sure to be love at first sight. How could she ever say no?!

Best Disney engagement rings

0.20ct Diamond Ariel Ring, £499, H.Samuel

A showstopping piece from the Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery collection, the Ariel ring is crafted from silver and features a striking seashell that's made with 9ct rose gold and surrounded by exquisite loops. We're obsessed with the diamond cluster at the top of the ring, too.

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Jasmine 0.20ct Diamond Ring, £499, H.Samuel

H.Samuel is selling this exquisite diamond ring which takes style cues from Princess Jasmine. Picture perfect, 0.20ct worth of delightful diamonds are presented as a captivating round centrepiece.

Aurora Engagement Ring, $4,250, Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry

Inspired by Princess Aurora – AKA Sleeping Beauty – this 14K white gold shank is stylised with rose gold collars that hold a brilliant white 3/4 ct diamond centre stone. Underneath, she'll also find a black rhodium plate adorned with glistening black diamonds.

Mickey Mouse Engagement Ring, from £79.73, Etsy

An extremely affordable option, Mickey Mouse fans will adore this glistening engagement ring which sparkles with Cubic zirconia and embodies a more minimalist style.

Diamond Belle Engagement Ring, $3,250, Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry

This 14K white gold and rose gold diamond engagement ring shimmers with natural white diamonds. Inspired by Belle, it embodies the same poise and grace demonstrated by the book-loving beauty.

Diamond and Sapphire Cinderella Engagement Ring, $1,800, Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry

We can't help but compare the Cinderella ring to the vintage design given to Kate Middleton by Prince William. Beaming with royal sophistication, it's decorated with a natural blue sapphire as its centre stone as well as a host of embellished diamonds.

Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage Engagement Ring, £993.12, Etsy

This Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage Engagement Ring can be customised and engraved to suit your every need. One happy shopper wrote: "I proposed last night and my fiancé absolutely loved the ring. An absolutely beautiful non-traditional shaped engagement ring!"

