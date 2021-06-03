Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds receive a wedding gift fit for royalty We're pretty sure this wasn't on the gift list

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds got married on Saturday 29 May in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, and the couple have received a very unique wedding gift – a goose from animal rights charity PETA.

Boris should feel in great company as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a similarly unusual gift back in 2018, when PETA adopted an Indian bull on their behalf. Aptly named Merry (a hybrid of Harry and Meghan), the bull is currently residing at a peaceful sanctuary in Maharashtra, India.

Boris' rescued goose is named Barrie (a mix of the names Boris and Carrie), and it was destined for slaughter but will now live happily at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norwich in the company of other geese and ducks.

It is believed the newlyweds will postpone their honeymoon until the summer next year, given the current international travel restrictions, but perhaps a UK staycation to Norwich to visit Barrie could be on the cards?

Barrie the goose is among their many wedding presents

PETA Director Elisa Allen has exclusively told HELLO!: "Geese are loyal birds who are fiercely protective of their partners and offspring. So it seems fitting that the prime minister and Ms Symonds’ joyous occasion would coincide with the joy that Barrie the goose is experiencing thanks to his newfound freedom.

"We hope the gift will inspire Britons to spare other geese and join the campaign to ban foie gras in the UK."

Boris Johnson got married at Westminster Cathedral

There have been a handful of photographs released of the Prime Minister's wedding day, and Conservative politician James Cleverly also posted a candid shot on Twitter, revealing the low-key celebrations in the garden of No. 11 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister's wife Carrie, 33, was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress. Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband and was pictured barefoot on her big day.

Boris and Carrie had a low-key garden reception

In keeping with the bohemian theme of Carrie's elegant dress, haybales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in their glorious garden.

A spokesperson for No. 10 originally announced the news: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

