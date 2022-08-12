Fred Durst's fourth wife: Inside the Limp Bizkit star's secret relationship with Arles The singer is married to Arles Durst

Limp Bizkit's frontman Fred Durst had kept his latest relationship largely private, so the news that he had secretly tied the knot for the fourth time likely came as a shock to his fans.

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 star Fred, 51, had already been married three times; first to Rachel Tergesen from 1990 to 1993, followed by Esther Nazarov for just three months in 2009, and Kseniya Beryazina from 2012 to 2019. Most recently, the American singer married his young wife Arles Durst in L.A. County, but their wedding date was kept under wraps, TMZ reported.

So who is Arles? And how long had they been dating before they got married? See everything we know…

When did Fred Durst meet his wife Arles?

Fred has not shared any photos of his wife on his social media, so it is not known exactly how or when they met, but he did publicly confirm their relationship during a concert in Pennsylvania in May 2022. The star brought Arles onstage to slow dance with him to Careless Whisper.

However, it appears as though the couple have been making public outings together for several years. Back in November 2020, Fred was pictured at a coffee shop in Los Angeles with a woman that appears to be Ales, with her dark hair styled in a high bun as he affectionately placed his hand on her leg.

Fred was spotted with a woman that appears to be Arles in 2020

Months later, in August 2021, Fred and the mystery woman with the same hairstyle were spotted walking hand in hand in California.

Both pictures show marked similarities to Arles' Instagram profile, where she describes herself as "Mrs D".

What engagement ring did Fred Durst give his wife Arles?

Arles' engagement ring is visible in her Instagram profile picture – and it's huge! The fresh-faced beauty wore a floral summer dress and held her left hand up to her face, revealing a square-shaped diamond on a thick band on her ring finger.

The singer's fourth wife showed off her huge diamond ring

We just wish Fred would disclose more about his proposal!

Who are Fred Durst's ex-wives?

Fred reportedly dated his first wife Rachel, now 51, for two years before they tied the knot in 1991. They welcomed daughter Adriana, now 32, before they got divorced in 1993.

He went on to announce his engagement to Esther in April 2009 on Twitter, and they tied the knot in Vegas in July that year. However, the couple's marriage only laster three months before they split.

Back in 2015, Fred announced he had secretly married Ukrainian makeup artist Kseniya, according to TMZ. The couple got married at an estate in San Diego in 2012 but they filed for divorce in 2018.

