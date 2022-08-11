The secrets behind Binky Felstead's two sheer wedding dresses revealed – exclusive The star's bridal stylists answered all our behind-the-scenes questions

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead's destination wedding is what many girls would dream of, from the sunny Corfu location to her two gorgeous bridal gowns.

The doting mother-of-two has already admitted to HELLO! that she was planning to wear a different wedding dress than the two gowns she was pictured in for her second wedding with Max Frederik Darnton on 23 July 2022 – but why did she change her mind? And what did her original gown look like?

We spoke to Ella-Louise Gaskell, Co-Founder + CEO of P.S. Bridal, the company responsible for helping Binky find her dream boho outfits. From her famous friends' opinions to the tweaks she made to her sheer gowns, keep scrolling to see all the secrets behind Binky's beautiful bridal looks…

Following her civil ceremony in Chelsea in 2021, which saw her wear a Halfpenny London slip dress, Binky chose boho outfits that would work in the warm weather of the Greek island of Corfu. The 32-year-old was pictured arriving at The White House at Kalami by boat in a corseted gown by Liz Martinez, featuring a strapless neckline, structured bodice with embroidered detailing, and tulle skirt.

The bride swapped a traditional dress for her sheer, boho Liz Martinez gowns. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"I felt confident and very 'me' in it," Binky exclusively told HELLO!. She added: "When I first tried it on, I had already got what I thought was 'The Dress', but I hadn't felt the feeling I felt with this dress, with any of the others."

When asked how Binky came to change her mind, Ella said: "We had long discussions about whether to stick with this original dress or go with a new one. The original dress was much more traditional, with a fuller A-Line skirt and embellished V-neck front."

She added: "We felt the dress needed to reflect her effortlessly glamorous nature with a nod to her boho style, and when we saw the Liz Martinez dresses we knew they were the ones." For her evening reception, the bride changed into a second gown, complete with a sheer, structured bodice and white and silver sequins.

The two gowns boasted very similar strapless corset silhouettes with A-line skirts, which Binky deliberately chose with the help of P.S. Bridal.

Binky's second wedding dress was from the same designer. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

Speaking of the tweaks Binky requested for her made-to-measure dresses, Ella explained: "For the main dress, Binky preferred the bust to sit slightly higher so [the designer] altered the dress so it hit at exactly the right point. We also extended the corset on the dress so it sat slightly shallower, elongating the torso.

"For the second dress, we actually added in a corset to give more structure and support to the dress and altered the fabric so we could see the boning through the sheer fabric."

It's clear, then, that Binky had a specific idea about what she wanted – with the help of her stylists and her closest friends and family.

"It's funny, brides often do have an idea of what they want but often without realising it!" said Ella, and she went on to explain that P.S. Bridal uses a Wedding Dress Finder quiz with a unique algorithm to help brides determine what they like and match them with suitable brands.

P.S. Bridal revealed Binky's friends helped her choose her two gowns. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

In Binky's case, her personality and likes matched Liz Martinez's designs. Ella said her gowns left her "speechless when she tried them on" – and her friends were just as enamoured.

Half the fun of choosing your gown is sharing the process with your loved ones, which is why the TV star had three of her friends help shape her decisions. "Lots of her family and friends were involved!" Ella told HELLO!.

"For the appointments we had a combination of three of Binky’s close friends come with us (but only one per appointment so they took in turns), and of course, her P.S. Bridal stylist came to all appointments too.

"Binky's friends often referenced historic events and other similar/different dresses she had worn and they were able to help steer which dresses really matched her personality. It was a resounding gasp from everyone when she tried on the Liz Martinez!"

