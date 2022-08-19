Jennifer Lopez is a 'glowing bride' ahead of Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck Bennifer will wed for a second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will celebrate their wedding with friends and family this weekend in Georgia, and sources in the city of Savannah have shared that the mom-of-two was "glowing" as she visited a spa ahead of the big day.

Speaking to People magazine, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor shared that "the group was so low-key and gracious," and Jennifer was "absolutely flawless".

"It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride," she added.

The happy couple will exchange vows for the second time at Ben's incredible $8million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, reportedly converting a barn on the property into a spectacular 'chapel' for the ceremony.

The couple will be joined by guests including Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's long-time friend Drea de Matteo.

After the ceremony, guests – who were asked to dress in "formal white attire" – are expected to enjoy dinner and dancing in the barn that was once featured on HGTV’s Fantasy Open House. The couple will wrap up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.

They wed in Vegas in July

Last month, Jennifer confirmed that she had married Ben on July 16 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."