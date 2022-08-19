Stacey Solomon makes stylish return to Loose Women following wedding to Joe Swash

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is finally back on Loose Women! Delighting viewers on Friday afternoon, the presenter's latest appearance marks her first since tying the knot with Joe Swash in July.

Joining her co-stars Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha on the panel, Stacey certainly had that newly-wed glow.

Looking lovely in lilac, she donned a mini smock dress by Vila, which is available to shop through ASOS. Reduced to £30.25 in the sale, it's adorned with short puff sleeves, a classic crew neck and a floaty skirt with plenty of movement.

A versatile piece that can be worn in the summer with trainers or in the autumn with tights and boots, it's both comfortable and chic – what more could you want?

Stacey looked gorgeous in a lilac smock dress from ASOS

Surprising viewers, Stacey also debuted her freshly dyed locks on the show, which she's changed from blonde back to her go-to shade of red.

While organising the last-minute touches for her home wedding in July, the mum-of-four had originally revealed that she was going back to blonde.

Vila Mini Smock Dress, £30.25, ASOS

Walking fans through the process on her Instagram Stories, she said:

"I change my hair all the time which I LOVE but for this day in my life I just wanted it to be as soft and natural as possible even though it's deffo not natural."

Laughing about the long process, she said in the clip: "I think this towel is doing me the world of good because when it's off I look like Eminem from 8 Mile - it's very bright!"

Stacey and Joe first got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, and the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020. They had planned to tie the knot in July 2021 but delayed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose.

Deciding to marry at their Essex home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, the bride couldn't have looked more stunning in a princess-style wedding dress that featured shoulder straps, a corseted bodice and a plunging neckline.

