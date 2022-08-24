11 rarely-seen royal wedding photos: From Princess Eugenie's first dance to Sarah Ferguson's honeymoon See the lesser-known moments of your favourite royal weddings

From Meghan Markle sharing a private moment with her mother Doria Ragland to Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew leaving for their honeymoon, there are a lot of sweet moments at a royal wedding that can easily be missed – even when they have millions of eyes watching the memorable events!

Aside from the official photos, we did some digging to find the intimate, behind-the-scenes snaps from the likes of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Do you remember their private rehearsal dinners and pre-ceremony nerves?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew had a sweet father-daughter moment

On Father's Day 2019, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her father, Prince Andrew, with a behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding day. It shows the moment Prince Andrew saw Princess Eugenie in her wedding dress, before he walked her down the aisle at St James's Palace to her now husband Jack Brooksbank.

The bride shared a snap of the couple's first dance on their anniversary

The Queen's granddaughter also marked her third wedding anniversary by posting an unseen snap from the couple's first dance at their evening wedding reception. Dressed in a blush pink Zac Posen gown, the bride beamed directly at the camera as she embraced her husband.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share behind-the-scenes wedding photos

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 19 May 2019, Sussex Royal shared a compilation of photos in a video. The couple are seen signing their marriage license, Harry heads down the stairs once he is ready to head off to the venue, and Meghan shares an intimate moment with her mother Doria Ragland.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

The royal was spotted reassuring her bridesmaid

Princess Diana married Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, before heading to Buckingham Palace for the wedding reception. Diana was photographed behind-the-scenes as she reassured her five-year-old bridesmaid Clementine Hambro not to be nervous, with the Queen standing close by.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles after their wedding rehearsal

Photos were also taken at Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding rehearsal on 27 July 1981. Here, Princess Diana and Charles are seen leaving St Paul's Cathedral with Prince Andrew following the couple outside.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Sarah wore a floral outfit as she headed on her honeymoon

Following her wedding ceremony on 23 July 1986, the Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew jetted off to the Azores for their honeymoon.

Sarah was pictured waving to royal crowds in a horse-drawn carriage as she made her way to Heathrow Airport dressed in her second bridal outfit – a blue and white floral co-ord, including a short-sleeved peplum jacket with a nipped-in waist and a pleated ankle-length skirt.

4. Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry after Kate and Prince William's wedding rehearsal

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, and the couple attended a private rehearsal a day ahead of the ceremony. Naturally, Kate looked radiant as ever as she was photographed outside with Prince Harry.

6. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at their wedding rehearsal

Zara and Mike Tindall married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011. They, too, attended a rehearsal a day prior to the ceremony and were photographed leaving the venue looking very excited.

7. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

The royal couple shared a sweet embrace before entering their wedding reception

The Swedish royal family released a series of wedding photos from Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's nuptials on their tenth anniversary. The collection included one behind-the-scenes shot of the couple embracing behind the doors to their reception, before entering and joining guests.

8. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia

Sofia proved even royal brides take selfies

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden released ten behind-the-scenes images of their wedding day at Stockholm's Royal Chapel to mark their fifth anniversary on 13 June 2020. The beautiful series included Carl Philip getting ready and Sofia taking a selfie with her father.

9. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Gabriella was captured cutting her wedding cake

When Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on 18 May 2019, Gabriella's cousin shared a collection of inside photos from the day on social media. This included a snap of Gabriella cutting the cake.

