Victoria Beckham's 9 most dramatic wedding guest outfits of all time From mini dresses to white slips

Victoria Beckham's bridal outfits on her own wedding day with husband David Beckham are hard to forget – yes, the matching purple ensembles will go down in history – but how well do you remember her wedding guest looks?

The fashion designer has attended some very high-profile nuptials over the years, from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding to Elton John's civil ceremony and, of course, her son Brooklyn's recent big day with Nicola Peltz. Evolving with the fashion times, VB has been spotted in everything from sparkly mini dresses to bump-skimming frocks and even rule-breaking white slips.

Join us to take a trip down memory lane with all of Victoria's most incredible wedding guest outfits…

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

The former Spice Girls star pulled out all the stops for her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, which took place at Nicola Peltz's father's estate in Palm Springs. Victoria gave us a lesson in metallics, stepping out in a slinky silver gown complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice.

Victoria's dress was a bespoke creation designed by VB's design director Lara Barrio, and Vogue said the shimmering fabric was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night.

She paired it with towering heels, a glittering clutch bag and a diamond necklace estimated to be worth up to £2 million.

Kate Middleton's wedding

She stepped out in platform heels and a bump-skimming dress for the royal wedding

A royal wedding calls for a seriously chic outfit, and VB did not disappoint when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big day in 2011. Pregnant with her daughter Harper at the time, VB looked incredible in a navy loose-fitting dress that skimmed over her blossoming bump.

But it was her black platform shoes that caught our attention – we're impressed she could walk in those towering heels all day! Victoria wore her long brunette hair in a sleek ponytail and finished off her look with a matching blue fascinator.

Meghan Markle's wedding

VB opted for blue again at Meghan and Harry's wedding

Seven years later and the mother-of-four opted for another blue dress for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding. However, this one was a midi with a keyhole neckline and buckle detailing, and it was one of her own designs from her spring/summer 2019 collection.

She paired it with an elegant blue fascinator and added a pop of colour with red heels.

Edward Enninful's wedding

VB rocked white for Edward's birthday/wedding celebration

White is usually one of the few colours that are off-limits for a wedding guest, but VB rocked the bold hue to Edward Enninful's wedding to partner Alec Maxwell at Longleat estate in Wiltshire in 2022, which coincided with his 50th birthday.

In a photo posted by Anders Christian Madsen, a fashion critic at British Vogue, the mother-of-four can be seen posing in a silky floor-length dress complete with embroidery across the top – which was strikingly similar to her mother-of-the-groom dress for Brooklyn's wedding months later.

Keeping the rest of her look effortless, VB wore her hair in a high bun with strands framing her face.

Sergio Ramos' wedding

Meghan Markle has stepped out in the same ensemble in the past

Victoria once again wore white for the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio in 2019. Her outfit consisted of a chain print top and skirt, which Meghan Markle previously wore to the Commonwealth Service, and bold fuchsia heels.

The look was particularly controversial, as our sister publication HOLA reported that guests at the high-profile Spanish wedding were advised against wearing red, orange, green, white or pink, in order to keep a strict colour scheme.

Tom Cruise's wedding

Victoria rocked a daring mini dress for the pre-wedding celebrations

Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes chose a lavish wedding celebration in Rome, which gave VB plenty of chances to do some outfit changes.

For the pre-wedding party, Victoria opted for a show-stopping mini dress with a lacy bustier top, long sheer sleeves covered with sequin embellishments, and a tiered tutu skirt which she wore alongside gold strappy heels.

She changed into black for the ceremony

The following day, the fashion designer headed to the ceremony dressed in a black strapless pencil dress with a figure-hugging silhouette, a large bow at the neckline and embellished detailing. She added a large sloping fascinator.

Elton John's wedding

Eye-catching red was her colour of choice for Elton John's reception

Sir Elton John's intimate 2005 civil ceremony with David Furnish took place at his Windsor estate, with the likes of Victoria and David Beckham joining the couple for their evening reception.

As she prepared to travel to the celebrations, VB was photographed in a car wearing a striking red dress with a low-cut neckline, cut-out detailing and embellishments.

She kept the chill at bay with a fluffy animal print shawl and wore eye-catching diamond jewellery, including her pear-shaped engagement ring.

David Gardener's wedding

VB was spotted in a lacy frock back in 2003

Unearthed pictures from 2003 proved Victoria has long been a fan of a slip dress. She was spotted leaving the wedding of sports manager David Gardener and his ex-wife and actress Davinia Taylor in Cheshire in a pink frock with cream lace detailing and spaghetti straps, while David wore his long blond hair in a half-up style alongside a classic black suit.

