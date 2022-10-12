Boho bride Doria Ragland looks JUST like Meghan Markle in unearthed wedding photos The Duchess of Sussex's parents exchanged vows in 1979

Fans have long pointed out the family resemblance between Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland, but the similarities were particularly prominent on Doria's wedding day with Thomas Markle in 1979.

Resurfaced wedding photos published in The Mail on Sunday share a peek inside the Duchess of Sussex's parents' "unconventional" big day, which saw the bride and groom opt for very relaxed outfits.

The bride opted for a white buttoned-up shirt with short sleeves tucked into a midi skirt, and she placed pretty white flowers in her hair – all in all she looked beautifully boho.

Doria, who was 23 years old at the time, looked fresh-faced in the candid photographs, opting for a minimal makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty - much like her daughter Duchess Meghan's freckle-baring beauty look for her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

Many have noted the family resemblance between Doria and Meghan

Thomas also kept his look on the smart/casual side with a tweed-looking blazer, orange shirt and dark tie. Their venue of choice was the Self-Realisation Fellowship Temple on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex's uncle, Joseph Johnson, spoke to the publication to reveal: "It was a lovely wedding but not conventional at all."

Their daughter Meghan was born two years after the marriage, but the couple divorced when Meghan was six years old.

Thomas Markle has spoken out about his marriage breakdown

In Channel 5's documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, Meghan's father spoke about his marriage, saying: "It went well for a while, but I wasn’t home enough. Doria had other interests as well. What was going on in that household at that time wasn’t making me happy.

"So at first she wanted to move back into the city and that is what happened. Then we divorced after that."

It marked Thomas' second marriage - following his woman called Rosalyn before Doria, which lasted from 1964 to 1975.

Meghan Markle's mother lives less than two hours away from her family home

In that now-famous moment, Doria sat alone at Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry and we wonder if she compared it at all to her very different boho wedding in the seventies.

It is believed that the mother-of-one Doria is now single and she currently lives in a house in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. It is just under a two-hour drive from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's huge Montecito mansion, so we are sure the grandmother gets lots of visits from her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

