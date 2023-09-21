Prince Harry sits front row at Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo's breathtaking wedding in new photo

Misha Nonoo shared two rare photos of her wedding day on 20 September to mark her fourth wedding anniversary, and it revealed a new look at her royal guest list.

The fashion designer is close friends with Meghan Markle, who was previously pictured looking radiant in a black tulle Valentino gown at Misha's 2019 wedding. The former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry were given the honour of front-row seats to witness Misha and her husband Michael Hess' Rome nuptials, according to the new snaps.

The wedding took place at 6 pm to coincide with the sunset at the lavish 17th-century Villa Aurelia, which boasts breathtaking views across Rome. Standing under a pillared structure in the gardens, Misha and Michael exchanged vows in front of close friends and family, who sat in cream iron seats on either side of the blue flower-lined aisle. On the right-hand side at the front, Harry's recognisable red hair was just visible above the sea of glamorous guests, who were all fixated on the romantic ceremony.

"Married the man of my dreams 4 years ago today. Happy anniversary my love @mikeyhess," wrote Misha, and her Energy Entrepreneur husband was among the first to comment: "Love you (and our babies) so much! Best four years of my life."

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they made their way into the wedding. The Duke of Sussex rocked a perfectly tailored black suit while the Duchess donned a stunning gown with semi-sheer tulle and spiralling embroidery, puffed three-quarter sleeves and a deep V neckline. Her hair was swept back into an elegant bun, showcasing her dazzling earrings.

They were joined by a star-studded guest list including Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Harry's cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also among the attendees. Dressing to impress for the ceremony and gala dinner, Eugenie rocked a simple black gown while her older sister was pictured wearing a spectacular beaded floral headpiece.

The bride wore a one-of-a-kind wedding dress she designed for herself, complete with a ten-metre silk tulle veil and long sleeves. Speaking about the "special process" of creating her bridal gown, she wrote: "Last weekend I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion. It was such a special process to make this one-of-a-kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless," Misha said.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock Meghan and Misha have long been close friends

"In the end, we selected a hand-embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill established in 1904. We finished the piece with a 10-metre-long silk tulle veil. I wanted to share these images with you and thank you all for your incredibly warm wishes as we embark on married life together," she continued.

