Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela's $7.8k cut-out bridal gown has fans saying the same thing The bride-to-be looked striking

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela just wore a jaw-dropping bridal gown in new photos with her closest friends and family.

MORE: Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela and fiancé Nick's 'theatrical' wedding details revealed

The TV star is counting down to her wedding day with fiancé Nick Hardy, which includes enjoying a surprise bridal shower. For the occasion, Vanessa stepped out in a beautiful white floor-length gown by Dana Harel, complete with soft draped tulle material in a geometric pattern on the bodice with a daring cut-out, thigh-split and low back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's $1m wedding

We've tracked down the frock at West Hollywood store Loho and it retails for $7,820, and she teamed it with Bella Belle shoes and sparkly silver earrings that matched her necklace.

Fans rushed to comment on the photos, and they all complimented her choice of bridal outfit. "Congratulations!!! You look gorgeous like a goddess!" one sweetly wrote, and another remarked: "You look so beautiful Omg your wedding date is almost here so happy for you @vannevillela."

READ: 20 best hen party themes to suit every bride

RELATED: Meghan Markle's dream bridal gown was nothing like both real-life weddings

Vanessa stepped out in a thigh-split bridal gown from Dana Harel

A third added: "Congratulations! You look so beautiful, LOVE your dress."

Vanessa revealed she wasn't planning to have a bridal shower as she didn't think she had time to fit one in ahead of her impending nuptials, so she was shocked when she arrived at Lumiére Brasserie for what she thought was a shoot, only to find her loved ones waiting to celebrate with her.

"Love all of you my beautiful friends thank you for coming thank you @ladee_designs @laoude and all the team that made this surprise one of the best days of my life," she captioned the shots, which she shared with People.

The couple got engaged in 2021

"I honestly started crying," she said of her reaction to the surprise party and added: "It was one of the best days of my life. I mean, honestly, it was magical."

Photos show guests sitting around a long table decorated with red and white flowers as they toasted the bride with glasses of champagne. Vanessa and her husband-to-be Nick also looked loved-up as they hugged in front of a peach and white flower wall.

Vaness and her British photographer and creative director beau got engaged after a blossoming romance that began virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nick told HELLO!: "It really did give us the opportunity to really get to know each other."

Teasing details about their upcoming wedding, he continued: "We've got the most beautiful venue in San Diego, it's like a dream place. It's a mix between Moroccan and Italian and Spanish vibes, it's just lovely.

"It's going to be a super intimate wedding, but very theatrical… it should absolutely be a day to remember."

SHOP: 16 best bridal shower gift ideas 2022

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.