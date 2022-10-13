The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' private sanctuary with personal trainer fiancée Lisa-Marie See inside the star's home

The Repair Shop stars are never too far away from their workshops, but when they do have downtime, they have gorgeous homes to relax in. Jay Blades, 52, lives in Wolverhampton with his fiancée Lisa-Marie Zbozen, and here's everything we know about their abode…

Jay likes to keep his private life under wraps, and he hasn't said much about his property, however, Instagram fans have been able to see small glimpses.

In October, the star appeared to show the staircase inside his residence, revealing the hall is painted white and there are traditional Georgian sash windows and a black handrail up the stairs.

Jay's home has a unique staircase

Jay shared the snap along with an inspirational quote. "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. 'I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them'. Madam C.J Walker - First Black female self-made millionaire. #blackhistorymonth," he wrote.

Sharing a photograph of his signature glasses, Jay inadvertently shared a glimpse into his private bedroom which has hotel-worthy white sheets and a minimalist feel.

The star gave fans a look inside his bedroom

Many of Jay's Instagram posts are taken of the same backdrop, the perfect place to showcase his latest projects. It's not clear whether the space is set within his home, but with grey walls and matching grey wooden floorboards, it's the perfect blank canvas for him to showcase his unique furniture.

Jay uses a grey wall has a backdrop for his designs

Jay is father to 16-year-old daughter Zola, whom he shares with ex-wife Jade, as well sons, Levi, 31, and Dior, 27, from previous relationships.

The star candidly revealed he "wasn't ready" to become a dad at age 20 when his partner fell pregnant.

"I wasn’t ready, plain and simple," he explained on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, adding: "I think I stayed with her for about a year and that was it."

