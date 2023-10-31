Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée's heartfelt confession about their romance: 'I loved him deeper than I could comprehend'

The unexpected death of Matthew Perry has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the entertainment world.

Among those grieving deeply is Molly Hurwitz, his former fiancée, who recently took to Instagram to share a touching tribute about the time they spent together.

Molly posted a poignant image of Matthew's silhouette set against the backdrop of a European cityscape. In her post, she delved deep into the memories they shared, offering an intimate glimpse of their relationship and Matthew's self-awareness of his exceptional talent.

“He would have cherished the world discussing his immense talent, and indeed, he was exceptionally talented,” Molly began. She then recalled the time leading up to the Friends reunion, when they watched the iconic show together. “I was so good!!!’ he'd exclaim, pointing out his performances,” she reminisced.

© Instagram Molly spoke of her profound romance with Matthew Perry

“‘Did you catch that?’” As they delved into the episodes, Molly shared: "We often paused to analyze particular scenes. Our mutual respect for humor was a bond between us. Experiencing him rekindle his brilliance was genuinely enchanting."

While the world revered Matthew for his undeniable prowess in acting, particularly his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, Molly's connection with him extended beyond the screens.

Molly dated Matthew in 2018

“Though I loved him with an intensity I couldn't articulate, he was a complex soul who, at times, caused profound pain,” she revealed.

She then acknowledged the indelible impact he had on her life, stating, “No one in my adult life has influenced me more deeply than Matthew Langford Perry. I'm profoundly grateful for everything our relationship taught me.”

Molly also addressed Matthew's battle with substance abuse, a challenge that had cast shadows over parts of his life. “I cannot overlook Al Anon [support groups dedicated to those affected by someone else's alcoholism], which proved invaluable in my journey alongside Matthew," she expressed, emphasizing the significance of such resources for those intertwined with the complexities of addiction.

Molly was Matthew's agent

In a heartfelt conclusion to her tribute, Molly penned a direct message to Matthew, expressing, “Matty, knowing you’re at peace brings me solace. With love, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Matthew tragically passed away at the age of 54 this weekend. He was found at his residence in the Los Angeles vicinity, with early reports suggesting an apparent drowning as the cause.

© NBC FRIENDS stars Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

His bereaved family released a statement exclusively to PEOPLE, saying, "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic departure of our cherished son and brother. Matthew brought immeasurable joy to many, not just as an actor, but as a dear friend. The overwhelming wave of love and support means the world to us."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that an autopsy was performed, and they are awaiting a toxicology report to provide further insights into his death. Presently, the official cause of Matthew's passing remains "deferred," pending a more in-depth investigation.