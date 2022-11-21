GMA's George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth spark massive reaction with unearthed photos from their wedding They're also parents to two daughters

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth have a lot to celebrate as they mark 21 years of marriage this week.

Ali took to social media to mark the occasion with a pair of unearthed wedding photos of the couple from their 2001 nuptials.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth’s love story

In one picture, a dapper George was seen dancing with his wife, who wore a full-length white bridal gown with a frilled jacket.

The strapless gown's details were put on a bit more display in another photograph she shared, this time seeing the blushing bride standing beside the groom, wearing his tuxedo with a white boutonniére and a fun patterned tie.

"21 years ago today! Best decision of my life. It keeps getting better… thank you @laraporzak for always capturing perfect moments!" Ali wrote, saying in another instance that he still "makes my heart flutter."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Couric, Julianne Moore, Amanda Kloots, and Maria Shriver were some among the many who sent anniversary wishes their way.

Ali shared photos from her wedding to husband George

George's Good Morning America co-star Lara Spencer even commented: "Omg he DANCED! Love these pics. And you both," referencing a running joke on the show revolving around getting him to dance.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month, Ali detailed her expectations from her husband this anniversary.

"I told him to come up with something incredibly romantic and that our marriage is on the line, so it better be great," she joked to the hosts' amusement.

After sharing a story of her own above-and-beyond gift for a previous birthday for her husband, Kelly Ripa asked if the mom-of-two thought her husband had learned from the experience, to which Ali simply responded: "We are going to find out in a couple of weeks.

The pair have been married for 21 years

"Because, by the way, the jewelry thing has always been a bust, too. I'm like 'Oh, I love a wooden duck necklace.' Come on, honey, bring it."

