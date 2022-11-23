Dr. Jennifer Ashton remises about glitzy Manhattan wedding as she shares new photo

Hanna Fillingham
GMA star Dr. Jennifer Ashton's appearance left fans in disbelief in her latest photo posted on Instagram from her star-studded wedding
Dr. Jennifer Ashton is quite understandably still on cloud nine following her star-studded wedding earlier in the month.
MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts
The GMA star tied the knot with husband Tom Werner in front of their close friends and family at Manhattan's Harmonie Club at the beginning of November, before guests were transported to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.
Taking to Instagram this week, Jennifer shared a new photo from the special day, showing her embracing her daughter Chloe while standing alongside her husband and son.
VIDEO: Jennifer Ashton reveals she struggled with her hair loss in personal video
The photo was captioned: "What love, what a special moment… can’t wait to get all the pics…" Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many remarking on Jennifer's beautifully thick hair - which was styled in a neat chignon.
MORE: Jennifer Ashton gets her GMA co-stars talking with latest photos from her getaway
WOW: Jennifer Ashton models swimwear to perfection while vacationing in Italy
Jennifer has been open about her hair loss which was a side-effect from Covid, and has been working on getting it to re-grow, documenting the process on social media.
Comments from followers included: "You hair looks amazing!" and "Wow your hair!" Another added: "How did you get your hair to grow and look sooo good!!"
GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared a new photo from her wedding day
Jennifer and Tom's ceremony was attended by the medic's GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos, and involved a lot of happy tears.
READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton details her agonizing recovery from 'severe' back pain
MORE: GMA hosts come together for surprise wedding live on air
The TV star looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, while Tom looked dapper in a tuxedo. HELLO! were given exclusive photos from the special day, and one emotional image shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple.
Dr. Jennifer Ashton with her children Chloe and Alex
Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic. News of Jennifer and Tom's engagement was announced in January, live on GMA.
SEE: Good Morning America stars' weddings photos: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more
MORE: Why GMA and its stars were an integral part of Amy Robach's breast cancer journey: 'We're all a big family' - exclusive
The doctor also shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.