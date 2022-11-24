Mike Tindall's extra-special celebrations with wife Zara after jungle exit revealed The couple have been married since 2011

Mike Tindall will be counting down the moments until he can reunite with his family.

The former rugby star is coming to the end of his time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle and will be eager to return to his wife Zara and their three young children.

Luckily for Mike, the timing of the show means he will be back at the family home in time for a very special celebration with Zara.

On 21 December 2010, Buckingham Palace announced the royal couple’s engagement after five years of dating.

Members of the royal family were delighted by the special announcement. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Zara Phillips to Mr. Mike Tindall, son of Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Linda Tindall."

Mike later revealed the detail of his low-key proposal, telling the Daily Mail: "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television.

"It was all about shock value—I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn't expecting anything."

When he proposed, Zara was reportedly "very happy" with her dazzling engagement ring – estimated to be worth £140,000.

Zara's statement sparkler features a stunning round diamond with a split platinum band complete with pavé set diamonds. Mike deliberately selected a single solitaire diamond with a low-profile setting in light of Zara's equestrian career.

The couple’s wedding took place on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh with 400 guests in attendance, including senior members of the royal family such as the late Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Zara and Mike went on to hold their wedding reception at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.