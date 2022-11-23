5 royal men’s lesser-known wedding rings: From King Charles' hidden band to Prince Harry's rebellious ring Have you spotted these bands?

While Prince William and Jack Brooksbank have chosen to forego wedding rings, the likes of Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo and Zara Tindall’s husband Mike have been pictured sporting chic jewellery.

The likes of Princess Kate's inherited engagement ring and Meghan Markle’s heartfelt diamond rock are very well-known, but royal grooms’ rings are not as recognisable. Join us as we take a closer look at Mike Tindall, King Charles and more royal men’s different wedding bands…

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

On his surprise 2020 wedding day with Princess Beatrice, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was pictured looking dapper in a morning suit while holding his bride’s hand. The loved-up photo inadvertently shared a peek at Edoardo’s ring - a simple gold band on his left hand, which is likely made from traditional Welsh gold.

Mike Tindall

Former rugby player Mike Tindall married Zara (nee Phillips) in 2011, and since then, he has proudly shown off his silver wedding ring - even choosing to keep it on during his stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. The silver colour goes against royal tradition since most brides have been having their wedding bands fashioned out of the same nugget of Welsh gold since 1923, beginning with The Queen Mother.

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex also chose a modern platinum ring from court jewellers Cleave and Company when he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Ahead of his royal wedding, the Palace revealed in a statement: "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop."

King Charles

Following his nuptials with his second wife Queen Consort Camilla in 2005, King Charles nestled a gold band thought to be his wedding ring next to his signet ring on the little finger of his left hand - an unconventional place to wear the jewellery.

Prince Edward

Just like his brother, Prince Edward wears a plain gold band alongside his black and gold signet ring - although it’s not clear whether this is his wedding band.

