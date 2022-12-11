Adele makes tearful confession about 'really traumatic' split The singer filed for divorce in September 2019

During her Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas, singer Adele made several candid confessions about needing therapy up to five times a day following the "traumatic" breakdown of her marriage with Simon Konecki in 2019.

While she performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – after cancelling the highly-anticipated residency in January – Adele took a break from singing to chat to the audience, recommending they keep their friends close as she's learnt first-hand how important they are as a support system.

Adele thanks ex-husband in emotional speech

Speaking of her own experience, she got emotional as she recalled her split from Simon, which she described as "really traumatic."

"A relationship falling apart, whether you're married or not, it's really difficult and it's really traumatic," the tearful Hello hitmaker said, according to the Daily Mail. "Keep your friends close to you because they're better than any man, better than any woman. Your friends are for life."

The singer split from Simon in 2019

She also discussed how she has returned to therapy, which she found really helpful following the end of her relationship with Simon, the father to her ten-year-old son Angelo.

"I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start," Adele explained.

Adele is now in a relationship with Rich Paul

"When I was going through my divorce, I was basically having five therapy sessions a day. But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.

"But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything," she added.

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son Angelo the following year. The former couple tied the knot six years later in May 2018, but the singer filed for divorce in September 2019.

They continue to co-parent their son, with Adele – who is now dating Rich Paul – praising Simon's parenting skills.

