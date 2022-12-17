Meghan Markle reveals kindness of 'charming' King Charles at wedding to Prince Harry The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Thursday

Much of the talk around the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan focused on Prince Harry and Meghan speaking about their rift with the royal family.

However, in the fourth episode there were heartwarming scenes, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed how King Charles played a special part in the preperatiosn ahead of their 2018 wedding. At the time, the relationship between them was strong, with Charles even walking Meghan down the aisle and giving her away to his son.

"My father helped us choose an orchestra, which made all the difference," Harry explained alongside clips of the orchestra serenading Meghan as she walked down the aisle.

Meghan added: "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him 'I've lost my dad in this,' so him as my father-in-law is very important to me."

Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

Despite what Harry says though, it's very unlikely we'll ever hear what King Charles thinks of the matter as HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash revealed: "There are people involved in this, who haven't spoken and probably never will speak. I think we'd love to hear what William and Charles have to say about the situation, but that isn't going to happen."

"The royal family operates in a 'never complain never explain' way they will just want to move on from here and focus on what they're doing.

"However much they might be upset about the things that have been said in the Netflix documentary they will not air their laundry in public."

