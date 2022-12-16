Smiling Princess Kate pictured behind the scenes at Meghan Markle's royal wedding reception The Princess was pictured at St George's Hall

The Princess of Wales has made a few appearances in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

One of the most memorable photos was taken behind the scenes at the royal wedding in May 2018, which Kate attended alongside her husband Prince William and their two young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Princess was all smiles as she chatted with guests at the wedding reception at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, with one placing their hand on her shoulder as they greeted one another.

WATCH: Meghan Markle and her wedding guests share insider details about the royal wedding

Loading the player...

Kate looked elegant in a tailored Alexander McQueen coat dress in a very subtle primrose yellow, which some mistook as cream. It was a recycled look that she had previously worn at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 and the Trooping the Colour in 2016 – perhaps a deliberate choice in order to prevent upstaging the bride.

She teamed it with a floral hat, nude heels and drop earrings in a matching yellow hue, while her children – who played special roles in the wedding – looked adorable in their smart outfits.

IN CASE YOU MISSED:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miscarriage: Duke points blame in Netflix doc

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle reveal Archie's adorable American accent in new clip – watch here

Meghan Markle's father's family: who are they and who features in the documentary?

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she chatted with guests at the royal wedding reception

Alongside his fellow page boys, George wore a mini version of Prince Harry's Blues and Royals uniform while bridesmaid Charlotte wore a white dress, a floral headband and Mary Janes with the wedding date embroidered on the soles.

Meanwhile, Clare Waight Keller, the former Creative Director of Givenchy, explained the thought process behind creating Duchess Meghan's "flawless" and "perfect" wedding dress – a tailored, boatneck gown with cropped sleeves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also pictured cutting their wedding cake

The photo of Kate wasn't the only rare peek inside the couple's wedding album in their Netflix docuseries. The royals also shared a look at King Charles tenderly kissing the bride on the cheek as he walked Meghan down the aisle, a black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry raising a toast during his emotional wedding speech, and the moment the couple cut their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword.

TRENDING: 9 biggest revelations from the final episodes of Harry & Meghan

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.