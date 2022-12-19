Jeff Brazier inundated with support after shock split from wife Kate: 'I'm struggling' The TV star opened up about his challenging year

Jeff Brazier, 43, has announced he is "struggling" following his split from his wife of four years, Kate Dwyer.

The couple got married in Portugal in September 2018, with PR director Kate opting for a strapless, figure-hugging, fishtail wedding dress and a long veil. However, Jeff took to Instagram to share the "honest" news with his fans on Monday, explaining that his nine-year relationship had ended following a "challenging" year.

"My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult," began Jeff, who is father to sons Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, from his relationship with the late Jade Goody.

"The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.

Jeff announced his marriage split next to an Instagram photo of himself smiling

"It’s been constant change this year and I’m good with adapting but the combination of things have left me low at times and I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it. Can we put Christmas back a few months?!" he added, explaining that he is learning to rely on his friends rather than deal with his struggles alone.

"I have lots of great friends and I know they’re a phone call away but sometimes I find it hard to admit I’m struggling with all of the change preferring just to keep working through it myself. I’m a bit too good at that.

"There was always going to come a day when the boys didn’t want or need me so much and I thought I’d be more than ok with having all this time on my hands! I know the time is a gift and I have to plug myself back in to the friendships that have supported me, surviving 14 years of my focus understandably laying elsewhere," Jeff continued.

Kate looked beautiful at her Portugal wedding in 2018

Lisa Snowdon was among many of his followers who flocked to the comments section to share supportive messages. She wrote: "Hey darling. Sending you a big hug and know that I’m here if you wanna have a chat or a boogie," while another fan added: "Know what it is like to raise a family through grief. Here to talk whenever Jeff. You are a remarkable man. Well done for speaking out."

"Sending love and positive energy your way Jeff," a third remarked.

The TV star shared a throwback wedding photo as part of a friendship appreciation post

Just months earlier, Jeff had shared a throwback photo of their wedding day to celebrate his close friendships. Next to a snap of himself wearing a white tux with a black bow tie, surrounded by his suit-clad friends, he wrote: "If you ever need a lift just look around at the incredible people that have laughed with you, danced with you supported you and checked in on you. I am unbelievably lucky to call so many good people my friends and a good number of them although not all are in these pictures."

It was reported that Jeff and Kate were experiencing marriage difficulties only a year after their wedding, but when Jeff sat down with HELLO! in 2020, he revealed that the pandemic had only strengthened their relationship.

"Now we are a million times better because we took the time to invest in ourselves. I am so proud that the two of us have got to the point where things are more straightforward and more simple and easier than they have ever been between us.

"We are stronger for the two months that we've spent together with time to just focus on one another. Kate and I have had an opportunity to press pause and reset," revealed Jeff.

Kate added, "For us, day to day, we have realised how much we love each other's company. Marriage isn't always easy and our struggles were often because we didn’t see each other. Now we are stronger than ever."

