Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon and her actor fiancé Joe Swash are tying the knot on Sunday, and the bride-to-be has been sharing snippets of her wedding preparations with her loyal followers on Instagram.

But one of her fans had a question about how Stacey and Joe are able to marry at their home – and the answer might surprise you!

Stacey revealed that while the couple's home ceremony will mean so much to them, it won't be legally binding. That means they'll have a legal ceremony to make their marriage official later.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories to clear up any confusion, sharing a screenshot of a question she'd received by private message which read: "So excited for you and your family, being [nosy] but I always wanted to get married at home and didn't think you could? How does it work?"

Stacey captioned the image: "Lots of you asking this…" before going on to explain her plans.

Stacey explained her plans on social media

She wrote: "To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a 'civil ceremony' licence. One of the requirements for this licence is that the premises must be made "readily available" for ceremonies.

"As this is our private family home and we didn't it to remain that way we couldn't go for that option [laughing emoji]. So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends & family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after… Hope this helps [heart emojis]."

The couple are holding their wedding ceremony at their home

The couple's ceremony will be held at their £1.2million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, which Stacey has taken the lead on renovating – with beautiful results.

Since moving into their Tudor-style home, the star has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom, new swimming pool and flower-filled nursery for her youngest child, baby Rose.

