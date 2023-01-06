Princess Kate's cheeky wedding gift from Prince Harry was so unroyal The Duke of Sussex revealed the gift during his wedding speech

The Duke of Sussex not only gave a heartfelt speech at his brother Prince William's wedding, but he also gave his new sister-in-law a very cheeky present.

William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, before joining their guests for a reception at Buckingham Palace. Among the revelations in his book Spare – which included a physical altercation with his older brother in 2019 – Harry admitted that his speech was mostly improvised and included funny anecdotes from his childhood with William as well as extracts from letters of support sent by the public.

One of those letters was from a man from the United States who had attempted to catch 1,000 stoats in order to make a special garment for the Princess of Wales.

After a difficult year, he had only managed to capture two, significantly limiting his ability to make a large royal garment. However, there was just enough fur to create a leathery ermine thong, which Harry pulled out of his pocket for Kate – much to the shock and amusement of the royal wedding guests.

Harry gave his new sister-in-law the unusual gift during his wedding speech

After brandishing the unexpected gift, Harry said his speech became more heartfelt as his thoughts turned to his mother, Princess Diana. He emotionally admitted she would have loved to have celebrated with her eldest son on his special day and witnessed William and Kate's love for one another, and added that the late Princess would have appreciated the cheeky thong joke.

Spare also featured some touching comments about his relationship with the Princess of Wales. Harry confessed how much he loved Kate and how he felt that she was the sister he'd never had and always wanted.

Harry and Kate have often been spotted sharing a joke

He added that he was pleased that she'd forever be by William's side and that she was a good match for his older brother.

In another extract, the Duke added that he liked seeing Kate laugh and that he enjoyed making her giggle. Harry and Kate have been photographed sharing a joke or two many times during their joint engagements over the years.

