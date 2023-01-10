Fearne Cotton's wedding photos of lookalike mother leave fans asking questions

Fearne Cotton may have chosen a sparkly wedding dress when she married Jesse Wood back in 2014, but her outfit was nothing like her lookalike mother Lin's unconventional bridal attire.

The Happy Place podcast host took to Instagram to mark her parents Lin and Mick's wedding anniversary, and her photos left fans with the same reaction. Lin, who sported the same blonde hair and bone structure as her daughter Fearne, looked incredible in a white trouser suit including a jacket with puff sleeves, a lace-up front and a peplum silhouette, plus matching wide-leg trousers.

She wore her hair in a straight style with an orange bouquet, while Mick looked dapper in a black suit and colourful striped shirt.

"Happy anniversary Ma and Pa. 46 years of marriage. Mum still holds the award for best wedding trouser suit of all time," Fearne wrote in the caption. Her followers were blown away by the family resemblance, with one writing: "My goodness, you are the spitting image of your Ma," and another commenting: "Omg I thought they were you. Twin of your mum."

The TV star shared throwback wedding photos to mark her parents' anniversary

Others, however, questioned the black figurine hanging from her arm, which many mused is likely a chimney sweep to symbolise good luck. "Absolutely the best trouser suit!!! But what his hanging from your mum's arm in the second pic?" asked one, and another replied: "They were good luck charms that you handed the bride in the 70s. Think it might be a chimney sweep for luck but hard to tell."

Another similarly remarked: "Ahhh lush! Is that a little lucky chimney sweep she's got off her sleeve? My Stepdad was a chimney sweep and used to get asked to attend weddings for good luck, all dressed up like a Victorian Sweep!"

Fearne, who looks just like her mother, married Jesse Wood in 2014

By comparison, Fearne sported shorter hair for her own nuptials, styling her blonde bob in curls with a sparkly accessory that matched the silver sequins at the top of her cropped Bardot wedding dress.

Speaking about the design, which featured 'something borrowed' from Diana Ross, she previously explained: "When I was designing my wedding dress the talented @maggiecooke18 brought over hundreds of different sequinned cloth samples for me to choose from. One particular swathe of cloth leapt out at me. It was to be the top section of my dress.

"Maggie then went on to tell me that once she was working with Diana Ross on a TV show and Diana had asked her to lob off the end of a long sequin dress she was wearing to make it shorter. Maggie did so and then kept the end metre of cut off sequinned fabric. That was the very fabric I had unknowingly chosen."

