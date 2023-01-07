10 cool-girl wedding dresses Ashely Olsen might have worn on her wedding day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ashley Olsen may be keeping her wedding dress a secret, but that doesn't stop us from guessing what the it-girl may have chosen for her special day.

The fashion designer tied the knot with her long-term partner Louis Esner in a secret ceremony - and fans are dying to know more about the couple's inevitably stylish wedding.

It's safe to say that Ashley Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate are the definition of 'cool-girls', and we're sure Ashley's wedding dress reflected that - which is why we've rounded up 10 of the best cool-girl wedding dresses that we could totally see the star wearing on her big day.

Modern cool-girl wedding dresses

Rotate semi-sheer wedding dress, £330, Farfetch

We're seeing more reimaginations of vintage-style dresses for chic wedding looks - and wait until you see this back on this semi-sheer frock.

Magda Butrym satin mini dress, £1,870, Net-A-Porter

Ashley Olsen is no stranger to a high-fashion statement piece, so we could totally see her rocking this Magda Butrym mini.

Des Demoiselle Flower Gown, £568, Free People

This off-shoulder gown with exaggerated puffed sleeves is super stylish.

Embroidered wedding dress, £269.50 (WAS £385), ASOS

Back in 2014, Ashley and her sister Mary-Kate designed their longtime friend Molly Fishkin's wedding dress. The gorgeous gown featured a lace design with floaty sheer sleeves - could Ashley have gone down a similar route?

Ivory sequin wedding dress, £475, Rixo

Rixo's sequin midi perfectly combines glamour with a classical style.

Crepe wedding dress, £495, Ghost

Ashley Olsen has been seen plenty of times wearing elegant, timeless pieces - and this Ghost wedding dress is just that.

Rosario bow satin dress, £3,750, Net-A-Porter

The satin Rasario dress may look traditional from the front, but the oversized bow at the back elevates it for a super high-fashion feel.

Forte Forte silk blend dress, £620, Farfetch

Just like Ashley, this vintage-style dress is giving off effortlessly chic vibes.

Valencia dress, £483, Reformation

Mini wedding dresses are definitely in right now. Kourtney Kardashian rocked a mini style for her wedding to Travis Barker in 2022, and we expect more stars will do the same in 2023.

Organza frill dress, £950 (WAS £2,795), Christoper Kane

Christopher Kane's frill dress is offering major high-fashion - and we'd love to see Ashley rocking something out there on her big day.

