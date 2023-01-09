Exclusive photos: Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald is a beach babe on delayed Romain honeymoon The Selling Sunset stars got married on the Netflix show in 2019

Selling Sunset fans may remember the romantic moment Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet said 'I do' at the end of season two in 2019, but they actually signed the marriage papers the year before.

Four years into their marriage and they had still not managed to celebrate their honeymoon – until now. As is tradition, the real estate professional and the model had planned to enjoy a romantic trip immediately after their ceremony, but work commitments and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic meant they had to delay their plans.

WATCH: Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald opens doors to romantic Bali honeymoon with Romain Bonnet

Loading the player...

Mary and Romain shared their honeymoon photos exclusively with HELLO!, and trust us, it looks like it was worth the wait! The happy couple jetted to Bali for almost two weeks starting on 26 December, allowing Mary plenty of time to showcase her gorgeous honeymoon wardrobe.

Mary and Romain enjoyed activities including The Bali Swing

We're talking a wide-crochet cream top layered over denim shorts for a trip to The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary and an elephant rescue sanctuary, and a flowing, V-neck palm tree print maxi dress which made for a picturesque photo on The Bali Swing overlooking the rainforest.

The Selling Sunset stars visited The Tegenungan Waterfall

She also rocked a purple cut-out swimsuit that highlighted her toned figure as she posed with Romain in front of The Tegenungan Waterfall – stunning.

DISCOVER NOW: Exclusive: Inside Selling Sunset's Vanessa's sentimental honeymoon - and why co-stars did not attend wedding

The couple stayed at Viceroy Bali and Hidden Hills Villas Bali

With a busy itinerary, it comes as no surprise that the couple wanted a quiet, relaxing place to unwind each day – enter their luxurious three-level villa at Viceroy Bali. Located close to the Petanu river, the villa boasts rain showers and a heated infinity edge pool.

A visit to an elephant rescue sanctuary was on the itinerary

Add in couple's massages, ATV rides, ritual bathing at Tirta Empul, and a final stay at Hidden Hills Villas Bali, and we can't think of a more idyllic honeymoon.

Mary and Romain wore matching wellies for their ATV ride

Mary and Romain initially got married in March 2018, but they hosted their big wedding celebration on 12 October 2019, which was aired on Netflix. The reality star opted for a lace Flora Vere wedding dress which featured a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing at the back, and she has since admitted she has thought about selling it at a charity auction.

The couple shared their honeymoon photos exclusively with HELLO!

Her co-stars Amanza Smith and Jason and Brett Oppenheim were among the 80 attendees who gathered at a lavish private property for the event, and – ever the professional – Mary even managed to sell her wedding venue on her big day.

NEXT UP: I saved £7k on my dream oceanside wedding in Jamaica – here's how

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.