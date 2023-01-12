Megan Fox flashes 'obscure' engagement ring she'll never take off – intimate video The couple got engaged under a banyan tree in 2021

Can you believe it's been a whole year since we first caught sight of Megan Fox's mammoth engagement ring? Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram to share the intimate moment he slipped the ring on Megan's finger following his proposal at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach resort in 2022.

"One year ago under a banyan tree," he captioned the clip which showed Megan holding out her left hand complete with one of the bands that make up the entire ring. The large diamond teardrop on a pave band slotted into place next to the matching emerald version, creating an "obscure heart" design that MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – deliberately designed to prevent her from taking it off.

Speaking to Vogue about the ring created by jeweller Stephen Webster, he explained: "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

Megan's ring features a teardrop diamond and emerald in a heart shape with thorns

If we were Megan, we wouldn't be taking off the gorgeous ring anytime soon anyway!

The Transformers star explained to her Instagram followers that they first sat under the banyan tree, which symbolises immortality in Hinduism, together in July 2020. The actress continued: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood."

The couple got engaged under a banyan tree in 2021

According to E News, the couple are planning an unconventional, moody wedding which could see the bride sporting a colourful bridal gown. While they haven't shared any details about their big day, it's likely they'll share it with their children, Megan's sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK's daughter Casie whom he shares with Emma Cannon.

