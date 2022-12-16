Avatar's Zoe Saldana's $250k enchanting engagement ring she almost never wears The actress often chooses to sport her wedding band alone

Zoe Saldana's Avatar character Neytiri may not wear a ring to symbolise her commitment to Jake Sully, but the actress does own a very impressive accessory from her husband Marco Perego Saldana.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Italian artist, who took her name after they wed, got married in September 2013 just months after they were first spotted kissing. Since then, Zoe has been spotted with primarily just a gold wedding band or dress jewellery on her fingers, leading many to wonder what her engagement ring looks like.

In the months following her wedding, she was pictured rocking a dazzling pear-shaped emerald on several occasions which could be her rarely-seen engagement ring. Since it's reportedly worth up to a whopping $250k, we don't blame Zoe for not always choosing to take it out of the security of her home!

"The central stone is a pear-shaped cabochon emerald that looks to be around 8 to 10 carats and is flanked by a .75 carat trapezoid on each side – all of which are in a halo setting. The halo surrounds the stones and combined with the diamond-encrusted band, adds additional sparkle to the ring," explained Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone.

He added: "Taking all of this into consideration, I’d estimate Zoe’s ring to be worth $250,000."

However, she has also been pictured layering an infinity ring with unusual black stones next to her gold wedding band, so it's possible she's taken a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's book and has multiple rings to mark her engagement.

Zoe previously admitted that both she and Marco had vowed not to get married, but that all changed when they met on a flight to New York. "As soon as we decided we were going to get married, we didn't wait. We did it three weeks later. That part was very, very quick," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Just over a year after they got married, Zoe and Marco welcomed twin boys named Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio on Thanksgiving in 2014. They then gave birth to their third son Zen Anton Hilario in December 2016.

