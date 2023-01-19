Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton is giving us romantic date night inspiration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Having been married for 42 years, Carole and Michael Middleton know a thing or two about romance, so who better to turn to for Valentine's Day ideas?

The Princess of Wales' mother has shared some of her secrets on how to make this year's date night extra special – and they are seriously thoughtful. Her business Party Pieces took to Instagram to share a photo showcasing their selection of balloons, which come in classic pink and red colours with sweet messages and pursed lip shapes.

WATCH: Look back at James Middleton's cosy Valentine's Day with Alizee in 2022

Loading the player...

"The Valentine's Day shop is now open! Take a look at all our products to help share some love on this special day," the caption read. One look at the website and it's clear that it's stocked with everything to add a romantic touch to an intimate home celebration, such as bunting, fairy lights and a move night kit stocked with popcorn and more treats.

If you're planning to treat your loved one to a date in the city, a treasure hunt or even a balloon with a marriage proposal might be on your wishlist.

SHOP NOW: Best Valentine’s Day baking equipment - because the way to your lover’s heart is through their stomach

Carole's business Party Pieces has released a Valentine's Day collection

Here are some our favourites we can picture Carole and Michael and Princess Kate and Prince William using this year:

Red heart backdrop, £8.99, Party Pieces

Wooden date idea box, £12.99, Party Pieces

'Will you marry me?' balloon, £8.99, Party Pieces

Carole met flight dispatcher Michael while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways. She has since been spotted with two gorgeous rocks on her left hand – a solitaire diamond nestled next to her gold wedding band and another stunning square blue stone which she rocked to Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019.

The pair got married on 21 June 1980 in Buckinghamshire with Carole opting for a boho bridal look including a Bardot wedding dress with floaty sleeves and embroidered detailing.

The couple got married in 1980

No photos have been released of their wedding day, but Carole and Michael's son James' wife Alizee Thevenet borrowed the dress for her own wedding day in France in September 2021.

DISCOVER: Countess Sophie's 'super private' second wedding dress had very sentimental story

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.