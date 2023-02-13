Why Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn was 'frightened' at royal wedding The former couple were married from 2008 to 2021

Like every royal couple, Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn Phillips (nee Kelly's) wedding attracted the attention of thousands of fans, so it's no wonder that Autumn later admitted her nerves to HELLO!.

The former couple, who announced their split in 2020, got married on 17 May 2008 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Members of the public flocked to the streets in their thousands to celebrate the happy occasion, but emotions were high behind-the-scenes for the bride.

WATCH: All the details about Peter and Autumn Philips' split after 12 years of marriage

Loading the player...

"I was frightened of walking down the aisle. But when I got to the top of the stairs and saw how many of our friends and family had turned out to support us, I stopped being scared and actually enjoyed it," she said at the time.

Although their nuptials were not as high profile as other royal weddings, the guest list still featured the likes of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Prince Philip, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The former couple got married on 17 May 2008

The groom's sister Zara Tindall also had a special role in the wedding as she acted as one of Autumn's bridesmaids, alongside her friends Jacqueline Aubie and Susannah Toynbee, who all wore pale green strapless Vera Wang dresses.

Meanwhile, the bride looked beautiful in a gown created by British designer Sassi Holford, which consisted of a fitted bodice made of lace, a silk duchesse skirt and a beaded French lace shrug. Although it appeared to be bridal white from the outside, the frock also acted as her 'something blue'.

Peter's sister Zara was a beautiful bridesmaid

She told HELLO!: "Something blue was stitched into the dress, which of course was new, like the perfect necklace and matching earrings Pete gave me." The pearl and diamond necklace that Peter had sent to her at Windsor Castle the night before the wedding tied in with her sparkling Festoon Tiara, which she borrowed from her mother-in-law Princess Anne.

Peter and Autumn announced their split in February 2020 and they were officially divorced on 14 June 2021. They continue to co-parent their two children, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10.

Peter is now in a relationship with Lindsay Wallace, whom he met through Zara, and she has accompanied him on several royal engagements such as Royal Ascot in 2022. Autumn, meanwhile, went on to date Donal Mulryan, the founder of the UK development and construction company Rockwell.

SHOP: Best short wedding dresses for 2023 brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.