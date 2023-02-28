Vanessa Feltz, 61, 'can't sleep' after fiancé Ben, 50, confessed infidelity The This Morning star's ex-fiancé was unfaithful

Vanessa Feltz gave an update on how she was feeling post-split from her fiancé of sixteen years Ben Ofoedu.

Dressed in a black and red patterned top, the This Morning star sipped on a drink at Brasssie of Light as she admitted: "It isn't easy," and she "can't sleep" at night. "Nobody said it was going to be easy. And I must say, it isn't easy actually, especially in the middle of the night when I can't sleep," she said. Watch the video below to see Vanessa's reaction to finding out about Ben's infidelity...

However, she went on to reveal she is staying positive and praised the support she has received from her friends.

"But I am keeping on keeping on, and I've got lots and lots of friends and family around me and I'm really loving that. Every day I suppose I hope it's going to get a little bit easier. But thank you for asking," she finished.

Lisa Snowdon was among the first to write in the comments: "Sending you the biggest hug darling V," and Trish Goddard remarked: "Step by step…"

The 60-year-old TV star, who shares daughters Allegra and Saskia with her ex-husband Michael Kurer, got engaged to Ben in December 2006, but they split before they exchanged vows.

She confirmed their separation on Instagram, telling her followers that "once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back." And in an interview with The Mirror, Vanessa's ex confirmed how he'd been unfaithful to the presenter.

Vanessa and Ben got engaged in 2006

"I'm sorry for all the pain caused to Vanessa, to her family, to mine. We had an amazing 16 years. It wasn't perfect, but it was amazing. I truly love her. She's the love of my life," the 50-year-old said.

Vanessa also hinted that their age gap had a part to play in the breakdown of their relationship. "Don’t let anyone tell you that the age gap doesn’t matter," she explained to The Sunday Times in January.

"It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of menopause, which started on my very first day presenting the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2011 with a massive hot flush at 4am and is still going on."

