Michael Middleton is a very proud father of the bride in Princess Kate's unearthed wedding photos Did you spot the Princess of Wales' father's reaction at the royal wedding?

With everyone fixated on seeing the Princess of Wales' wedding dress for the first time as she was reunited with Prince William at the altar, many might not have noticed how proud Kate's father Michael Middleton looked on her big day.

The father of the bride accompanied his daughter in the car to Westminster Abbey in April 2011. As she waved to the estimated one million-strong crowd that lined the streets of London, Michael could be seen looking dapper in his morning suit and red patterned tie with a shy smile on his face. See what happened when the arrived in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate's sister Pippa and father Michael help her prepare for royal wedding with Prince William

Loading the player...

After helping his daughter out of the car and handing the 8.85-foot train of her ivory silk tulle Alexander McQueen wedding dress to maid of honour Pippa Middleton, Michael accompanied her down the aisle to the Prince, all the while stealing glances at his beautiful daughter.

Another memorable moment was when Prince William joked to his father-in-law: "Just a quiet family wedding, then."

WATCH: Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's first bridesmaid duty we almost missed

Smiling Michael Middleton joined Princess Kate on the way to Westminster Abbey

Kate and William's love story began at St Andrew's University, and they dated for several years before the royal proposed to his girlfriend in Kenya in 2010. However, William admitted he was so nervous about proposing that he didn't ask Michael for his blessing in advance!

The father of the bride was pictured stealing glances at his beautiful daughter

In a TV interview after their engagement was announced, he said to Tom Bradby: "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me.

Prince William even shared a joke with his father-in-law at the altar

"So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round." William added: "I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there."

It didn't seem to matter since Michael later told reporters: "We all think he's wonderful and we're extremely fond of him."

LOOK: Royals' rarely-seen something blue: From Zara Tindall's pedicure to Meghan Markle's heels

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.