Janette Manrara dances in wedding dress to mark special day

Janette Manrara might not be pulling off some of her more jaw-dropping dance moves given that she's carrying her first child, but that still hasn't stopped her from celebrating International Dance Day.

To mark the day, which holds a special place in her heart, she shared a clip from another very important day for her: her wedding day. As you can see in the clip below, Janette could move easily in her stunning bridal gown as she busted some high-energy moves that saw her earn the nickname 'The Latin Sensation'.

WATCH: Janette Manrara dances in her wedding dress

The star had three wedding ceremonies, one in the United Kingdom where she lives with husband Aljaz Skorjanec and two others in their home countries of the United States and Slovenia respectively.

In her caption, she revealed the video was shot during her Miami wedding as she wrote about the importance of the artform for herself.

She penned: "It's #InternationalDanceDay for everyone across the world! Here's [a] clip of me dancing at our wedding in Miami with my uncles to the music that started it all for me as a kid, salsa!! Dance is for everyone and everyone should have a little boogie for themselves today (and everyday) to celebrate the utter joy dancing gives to all of our souls!"

Her fans were quick to comment, as one said: "You're gorgeous in your wedding dress, what a proud moment for all your family. Happy international dance day. I love to dance any excuse & I am dancing all day long," while a second wrote: "Excellent moves and music."

Janette and Aljaz are enjoying some time in Slovenia

A third added: "Lucky to have worked in Contemporary dance for the last 40 years (can't believe it's that long!!!) You and the other strictly team have brought soooo much joy to so many. Thank you," and a fourth commented: "Love it! Me and my husband met at a salsa night. Sadly not in Miami, cold north of England."

Janette and Aljaz are currently in Slovenia, enjoying a holiday before the arrival of their little bundle of joy, and Janette shared some stunning photos of her husband as a child during their time away.

Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Little @aljazskorjanec," alongside a white love heart emoji. The It Takes Two host also added the song Better Together, by Jack Johnson to the adorable update.

One sweet snap filmed by the presenter, showed baby Aljaz riding a red toy car. Another, showed him riding a bike in the sunshine! Others captured him enjoying time with other family members and sitting in a paddling pool.

