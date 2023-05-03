Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy is a golden goddess in slinky bridesmaid dress

Royal bridesmaids regularly step out in white gowns, but we love taking bridesmaid dress inspiration from other celebs and royals – enter Chelsy Davy.

The Aya founder, who had a seven-year relationship with Prince Harry, was pictured attending Lady Melissa Percy's wedding to Prince William's best man Thomas Van Straubenzee. She couldn't hide her smile as she helped the bride keep her flowing train in control amid the windy weather as she made her way to St Michael's Church on 22 June 2013.

© Getty Chelsy Davy was pictured carrying out bridesmaid duties at Lady Melissa Percy's 2013 wedding

Chelsy, now 37, was a vision in a golden floor-length gown with a cowl back, an embellished waist and a figure-skimming silhouette – not unlike the one Pippa Middleton wore to the Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding. She wore matching gold court shoes and carried simple white flowers, finishing off her look with contrasting silver earrings that were visible thanks to her half-up curled hairstyle.

Prince William and Prince Harry – alongside his girlfriend at the time Cressida Bonas – were also in attendance, with photos showing the pair looking smart in morning suits with blue and yellow waistcoats respectively. Melissa and Thomas' marriage took place two years after Harry and Chelsy had split, but it sadly ended in divorce three years later.

© Getty Chelsy Davy looked stunning in a gold embellished bridesmaid dress

Harry and Chelsy started dating in 2004 after crossing paths in Cape Town during Prince Harry's gap year. However, after an on-off romance, things came to an end in 2011 after Chelsy struggled with being in the royal spotlight.

Speaking to The Times, Chelsy admitted she "couldn't cope" with the intense scrutiny their romance received. "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," she explained.

Harry also penned in his memoir: "I cherished Chels's carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought. She wore short skirts and high boots, danced with abandon, drank as much tequila as I did, and I cherised all those things about her... but I couldn't help worrying how Granny might feel about them."

He added: "And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change and accommodate them... I [didn't] know if Chels could handle it."

Prince Harry and his ex Chelsy Davy dated for seven years

Chelsy has since found love with Sam Cutmore-Scott, whom she married in 2022, five months after welcoming their son named Leo.

