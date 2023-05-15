Royals confirm attendance to Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's Jordan wedding

The couple, who announced their engagement last year, will marry on 1 June

The first royal guests set to attend the upcoming nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his fiancée Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif have been confirmed.

The couple, who will wed next month, will welcome a number of international royal guests and dignitaries including Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Other royals who will join in the celebrations are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, and the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding will take place on 1 June but the finer details of the ceremony are being kept firmly under wraps.

In December 2022, the date of the wedding was officially announced in a statement that read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #jordan."

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Princess Mary of Denmark will attend the wedding on June 1st

The engagement, meanwhile, was announced in August last year, with the proposal taking place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance. Queen Rania was delighted by the news, taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the newly engaged couple.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," she wrote, and later added: "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both."

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have confirmed their attendance

Preparations are no doubt well underway for the impending event in just over two weeks' time. Prince Hussein, 28, recently proved himself to be a hopeless romantic when he shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife-to-be to honour her birthday.

Taking to Instagram in April, he shared a stunning black-and-white image of 29-year-old Rajwa walking with a horse. The royal wrote a sweet caption that read: "Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you."

© Getty Prince Haakon will attend without Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

It is not known if any of the British royals will be attendance, however, the Prince of Wales and the Crown Prince share a bond and Hussein hosted the Prince of Wales during a tour of the middle east in 2018. William also has a bond with Queen Rania, who is a council member for the Eartshot Prize.

© Getty The couple, who announced their engagement last year, will marry on 1 June

© Instagram The Prince pictured with his sister Princess Iman at her wedding earlier this year

© Getty King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania have planed two royal weddings this year

