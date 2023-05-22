Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's wedding video leaves fans emotional

The Escape to the Chateau stars got married in Chateau De La Motte Husson in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge may have finished filming Escape to the Chateau following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct, but that doesn't mean fans can't stay updated with their stunning wedding venue.

Their home Chateau De La Motte Husson is not only where the TV stars got married back in 2015, but it is also open for brides and grooms to tie the knot. In their latest Instagram post, one beautiful bride dressed in a lace and tulle mermaid gown danced alongside her bridesmaid, who looked beautiful in a blush pink dress, her flower girls, who wore white tulle frocks, and her mother, who looked gorgeous in gold.

They held floral bouquets made of wild pink and white flowers in an antique room with wooden floorboards, a red velvet chair and concrete-style painted walls.

"Sneak peek into our first wedding of the year…sun is shining and three generations are singing!! This weekend is all about love, more to follow shortly," Dick and Angel captioned the clip, which was quickly met with compliments from fans.

"Love it x what a special place to get married x," remarked one, and a second added: "Bouquets look fantastic. Brides' colours are gorgeous." A third commented: "Wow, gorgeous," while others got emotional over the fact Escape to the Chateau had come to an end.

"Gorgeous! Come back on TV we miss you D, A and family," wrote one. "We just watched the last episode here in Aus on Friday! I was in tears, going to miss watching you all!" another penned, and a third similarly remarked: "How I miss you watching you on TV!"

Can you get married at Dick and Angel Strawbridge's chateau?

The couple have been renovating their beautiful 19th-century castle since purchasing it for just £280,000 in 2015, making it into a fairytale backdrop for other couples' wedding pictures. It boasts twelve acres of parkland, a moat, an Art Deco orangery, a walled garden, stables and the 45-room chateau.

According to The Sun, it can cost anywhere between £19,000 and £38,000 to book the chateau for your wedding depending on what package you choose, and how many wedding guests you have.

Interested brides and grooms will have to plan ahead, though, since the property's exposure on their television programme combined with the coronavirus pandemic means there is a huge backlog of weddings.

When did Dick and Angel Strawbridge get married?

The chateau hosted Dick and Angel's own wedding, which was aired on the Channel 4 show in 2015.

Staying true to her vintage style, the bride looked absolutely beautiful in a mid-length wedding dress, complete with an intricate lace cape. Adding a pop of colour to her bridal attire, Angel rocked a cherry red manicure and 1940s pin curls. Meanwhile, the groom stepped out in a dark green tweed suit, which he teamed with a purple stripe shirt and a magenta tie.

Angel previously revealed to HELLO! that they were left feeling deflated after endless renovation and restoration projects in the lead-up to their nuptials.

"We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob. We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

However, it all came together for the celebrations, she added. "There was a moment before people started arriving when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

