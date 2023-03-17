Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge is a vampy bride in heartfelt wedding photo The Channel 4 stars got married at their French castle home in 2015

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge took a break from their overseas adventures in Australia and New Zealand to share a stunning throwback wedding photo taken at their French castle.

The couple got married at their family home Chateau De La Motte Husson in November 2015, just months after purchasing the property for £280,000. As part of their newsletter, Dick and Angel caught fans up on their travels with plenty of family photos – including one of her mum on her big day to mark Mother's Day.

WATCH: See why Angel Strawbridge's mother was so emotional amid final episode of Escape to the Chateau

Loading the player...

Standing on either side of Angel's mother, who wore a chic blue mother-of-the-bride dress, the newlyweds sweetly kissed her on each cheek. Dick looked dapper in a grey three-piece suit, while Angel stole the show with her bridal gown, complete with a fitted silhouette and a lace overlay on her shoulders.

Adding pops of colour were her bright red manicure and her fiery hair, which was styled in glamorous curls.

EXCLUSIVE: Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge gives rare insight into marriage and motherhood

The Escape to the Chateau stars marked Mother's Day with a sweet wedding photo

"This Sunday we'll be having a special little celebration at the Chateau in honour of Mother's Day. We'll be FaceTiming Mrs S in Northern Ireland and then sharing some family time later with Cafe Grandma," she told her followers.

The chateau – which boasts 45 rooms, an Art Deco orangery and a walled garden – has since become a gorgeous wedding venue for other couples.

The couple got married at their French home Chateau De La Motte Husson in 2015

After the couple moved in, they spent months meticulously renovating the space which had stood empty for 40 years, and it was even the cause of some tears on their big day.

Angel admitted to HELLO!: "We were engulfed with exhaustion. It was the first time I’d had a bath and I had a little sob.

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

She added: "But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

SEE NOW: Gogglebox's Mary Killen rocks waist-cinching black gown in rare wedding photo with Giles

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.