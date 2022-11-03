Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge reveals wedding transformation at majestic castle The castle acts as a stunning wedding venue

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge own a beautiful 19th-century castle, Chateau De La Motte Husson, that doubles as a wedding venue, and they've just shared behind-the-scenes photos of "where wedding dreams are made."

Since they purchased the property in 2015, the couple have shared glimpses inside the property on their Channel 4 show and social media. As well as twelve acres of parkland, an Art Deco orangery, a walled garden, and a 45-room chateau, it now boasts a wedding workshop.

Angel took to Instagram to reveal she had transformed the cider and vinegar store into a creative space with exposed brick walls, blue tiled floors and floral arrangements hanging from the ceiling.

"The Atelier de Mariage…where wedding dreams are made!" she captioned a series of photos. "In Sunday’s first episode of the new series, Dick and Angel transformed the Chateau’s original cider and vinegar store into a gorgeous (and practical) space for Angel to create flower arrangements and other details for The Chateau’s weddings.

Angel revealed she had transformed the cider room into a wedding workshop

"Angel’s wedding workshop has many personal touches, with handmade creations and ingenious ways of repurposing The Chateau’s original treasures," she continued. "Absolutely gorgeous!" wrote one of her fans, and another penned: "My new favourite room in the chateau!"

Rustic string and pegs are used to display polaroid wedding photos, a good luck horseshoe hangs on the wall, a patchwork table sits in the middle of the room and wicker baskets and metal containers hold dried flowers.

The Escape to the Chateau stars got married at their home in 2015

Dick and Angel hosted their own wedding at their majestic home back in 2015, but there is now a two-year weddings catch-up for fans wanting to follow suit following the coronavirus pandemic.

Angel previously admitted to HELLO! she sobbed on her big day as the couple had spent the past several months renovating and restoring the neglected property in Martigné-sur-Mayenne. "We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I’d had a bath and I had a little sob."

She added: "But there was a moment, before people started arriving when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

